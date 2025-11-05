Big Chief Tire Southside Offers Free Tire Rotations to Keep Jacksonville Drivers Rolling Smooth

Submit Release
JACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Chief Tire Southside, located at 5639 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32207, is helping local drivers stay road-ready with free tire rotations offered with every oil change. The service is designed to help commuters in the Southside, San Marco, Lakewood, Baymeadows, and Deerwood Center areas protect their tires and improve vehicle performance year-round.

Jacksonville’s humid climate and busy roadways can cause tires to wear unevenly, especially on vehicles that handle daily commutes or highway drives. The Southside tire shop team serves hundreds of Jacksonville drivers who face constant stop-and-go traffic and long commutes along Philips Hwy and I-95. Regular tire rotations help balance tread wear, maintain alignment, and extend the life of each set, saving drivers from costly early replacements.

“We see so many daily commuters who rely on their cars to get through everyday traffic across Jacksonville,” said Reed Parman, President of Big Chief Tire. “Being right off Philips Highway, just minutes from The Avenues Mall and Deerwood Center, makes it easy for drivers to drop in for a quick oil change and get a free tire rotation while they’re here.”

The Southside tire shop offers complete tire and auto repair services, including brake work, wheel alignment, and A/C repair, all backed by certified technicians and decades of family experience. The free rotation program is part of Big Chief Tire’s ongoing effort to help drivers across Southside, Englewood, and surrounding communities, helping them save on maintenance without sacrificing quality or safety.

“A simple tire rotation can add thousands of miles to tire life,” Parman added. “It’s a small gesture that makes a real difference for Jacksonville drivers who depend on us every day.”

For more information or to schedule service at Big Chief Tire Southside, visit our website or call (904) 320-2117.

About Big Chief Tire
Founded in 1961, Big Chief Tire is a fourth-generation, family-owned tire and auto repair company serving drivers across Jacksonville and Orange Park. The company provides complete automotive care, including tire sales, brake repair, wheel alignment, oil changes, and A/C service at five convenient locations: Westside, Southside, Northside, Mandarin, and Orange Park.

