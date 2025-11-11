LATRO and MTN Group Fintech Announce Landmark Agreement to Power Fintech Revenue Assurance Operations

A significant milestone in MTN Group’s ambition to enhance its Fintech operations with a dedicated and purpose-built Revenue Assurance platform.

We are incredibly proud to have this opportunity to collaborate with MTN Group Fintech, a true leader and visionary in the African Telecommunications and Fintech landscape.” — LATRO CEO, Don Reinhart

JOHANNESBURG , SOUTH AFRICA, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global leader in Telecommunications and Fintech solutions, today announced it has signed a group-level, multi-year agreement with MTN Group Fintech to deploy its comprehensive Assure Fintech solution across 14 Fintech markets in Africa. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in MTN Group’s ambition to enhance its Fintech operations with a dedicated and purpose-built Revenue Assurance platform.

The decision to implement a specialised Revenue Assurance System responds directly to the projected exponential growth of the mobile money and broader Fintech markets. According to a recent report by ResearchandMarkets.com, the global mobile money market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.5% between 2024 and 2030, expanding in value from an estimated $14.1 billion in 2024 to over $60 billion by 2030. Africa remains at the forefront of this growth, with the market projected to rise from $804.9 million in 2024 to $3.93 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 18.31%.

As the ecosystem connecting customers, multi-vendor platforms, and banking systems grows increasingly complex, MTN Group Fintech recognised the strategic need for a flexible, robust, and future-proof Revenue Assurance solution to support the acceleration of its digital and financial inclusion objectives.

LATRO’s Assure Fintech solution is designed precisely for these evolving market conditions. The modular and customisable platform empowers Fintechs to optimise Revenue Assurance operations from the ground up, offering a more agile and scalable approach.

“We are incredibly proud to have this opportunity to collaborate with MTN Group Fintech, a true leader and visionary in the African Telecommunications and Fintech landscape.” Said LATRO CEO, Don Reinhart. “This multi-year agreement is a testament to our shared belief in the power of a dedicated, collaborative approach to solving complex market challenges. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in supporting MTN Group Fintech’s strategic growth.”

At the core of LATRO’s Assure Fintech platform is a modular architecture that combines the efficiencies of scalability with the flexibility to tailor data processing, business rules, and deliverables to individual markets. Its suite of four advanced engines includes:

1. Reconciliation Engine: Ensures consistency and accuracy across multiple sources by identifying and resolving discrepancies.

2. Re-Rating Engine: Recalculates charges to ensure billing, fees, and rates are correct and complete.

3. Rule Engine: A user-friendly interface to create and manage logical, query-driven controls.

4. Analytics Engine: AI/ML-driven capabilities covering churn prediction, customer segmentation, and anomaly detection.

By deploying these advanced capabilities, MTN Group Fintech will reduce financial leakage risks, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce the security and reliability of its services.



About LATRO

LATRO is a global technology company specialising in innovative solutions for telecommunications and Fintech industries. With expertise in revenue assurance, fraud management, and business intelligence, LATRO helps partners optimise operations, navigate complex ecosystems, and achieve sustainable growth.

About MTN Group Fintech

MTN Group Fintech is the financial technology division of MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile network operator. Through its flagship platform, MoMo (Mobile Money), MTN Fintech provides a wide range of financial services, including payments, remittances, savings, insurance, and lending to over 60 million active users across 14 African markets. MTN Fintech is committed to driving financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses through digital financial solutions.

LATRO Assure Fintech: future-proof Mobile Money Reconcilliation and Fraud Prevention

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.