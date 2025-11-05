ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award for Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products

The Golden Grandparent Award By ZestYears

Grandparent gifting drives over $179 billion in annual purchases, introducing the Golden Grandparent Award, the premier recognition for products for grandkids.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media.

As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent Award,the premier recognition celebrating products grandparents genuinely recommend and love to buy for their grandkids.

Grandparents drive more than $179 billion in annual purchases for their grandchildren and influence countless family buying decisions. Yet most brands still struggle to reach them successfully. The Golden Grandparent Award changes that.

Each entry is reviewed and tested by grandparents with their grandkids, making the award seal a symbol of trust, authenticity, and quality. Winning brands will be celebrated across ZestYears’ upcoming holiday launch coverage, putting their products directly in front of the fastest-growing and most influential consumer group in the country.

A Major Opportunity for Brands

Companies selected in the inaugural round will receive lifetime, royalty-free licensing to display the Golden Grandparent Award seal, a first-round-only benefit that waives all future licensing fees. Winners will also be featured in ZestYears’ national press campaign and integrated across its launch gift guides, social media channels, and editorial features.

“This first round is an incredible opportunity for companies to establish immediate credibility with one of the most trusted audiences in the market,” said Ellie Barziv, founder of ZestYears. “Grandparents are not just generous gift-givers; they’re influential decision-makers who help shape what families buy. The Golden Grandparent Award gives brands a lasting mark of trust that translates into awareness and sales.”

Award Categories

Toys

Games & Puzzles

Baby & Kid Gear and Accessories

Newborn Essentials

Meals, Snacks, & Feeding Must-Haves

Travel Favorites for Babies & Kids

Kids’ Apps

Books (Baby, Child, Pre-Teen)

Kid-Focused Electronics

Bath Time

Furniture

Why It Matters

Recognition matters. Are you a game or an award-winning game? That distinction drives awareness, especially among the family decision-makers who are shaping how America shops.

Whether you’re an emerging company working to build consumer trust or an established brand aiming to expand credibility with the 55+ market, the Golden Grandparent Award is your chance to be part of a designated launch that will reach millions of active and engaged grandparents.

“Since every product is tested by grandparents with their grandkids, consumers know it’s something that’s been truly tried, loved, and approved by both generations,” shares Alexandra Breuer, Co-Founder of ZestYears. “It gives grandparents confidence in their purchases whether they’re shopping for birthdays, milestones or holidays.”

Apply Now

To be considered for the first round, visit:

👉 https://zestyears.com/golden-grandparent-award-submission/

Media Contact: Awards@ZestYears.com

