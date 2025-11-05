SecPod Establishes European R&D Hub in Warsaw, Poland to Drive Next-Gen Cybersecurity Research

SecPod’s Warsaw step aligns with Poland’s trajectory as a regional Tech-hub for advanced software and cybersecurity.

Poland's technical talent, growing cybersecurity ecosystem, and central European location will enable SecPod to reach new heights as innovators in cybersecurity.”” — Preeti Subramanian, CTO

WARSAW, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecPod Technologies , a global cybersecurity firm specialising in preventive security solutions, today announced the opening of its new R&D centre in Warsaw, Poland. This facility marks another significant step in the company’s expansion of its global research and development footprint.At the new Warsaw engineering centre, SecPod will accelerate development of its flagship Saner Platform, reinforcing cloud security capabilities. The facility will engage local engineers and global teams to build next-generation cloud security solutions for enterprises worldwide.On the expansion, Preeti Subramanian, CTO, SecPod, said, "Poland's technical talent, growing cybersecurity ecosystem, and central European location make it the right choice for building a cybersecurity innovation hub and helping SecPod reach new heights as innovators in cybersecurity.”The Warsaw office aligns with SecPod’s broader mission to transform cybersecurity from reactive response to proactive prevention. By placing key engineering capabilities in a region with strong technical resources and geographic connectivity, SecPod aims to combine local talent with its global vision in developing solutions that keep pace with enterprise risk.This new location joins SecPod’s existing global sites, including its headquarters in Bangalore, India, and earlier engineering expansion in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company remains committed to enhancing capabilities, engaging local ecosystems, and investing in technologies that safeguard organisations against modern cyber-threats.About SecPod TechnologiesSecPod is a leading cybersecurity technology company committed to preventing cyberattacks through proactive security. Its mission is to secure the computing infrastructure by enabling a preventive security posture.At the core of SecPod’s offerings is the Saner Platform - a suite of solutions that help organizations establish a strong security posture to preempt cyber threats against endpoints, servers, network, and cloud infrastructure, as well as cloud workloads. With its cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions, SecPod empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and build a resilient security framework.

