SCAYLE Recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

SCAYLE Recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

SCAYLE is positioned in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

HAMBURG / NEW YORK, GERMANY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAYLE , one of the world’s fastest-growing enterprise commerce platforms, has been named a Challenger in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce. The evaluation was based on SCAYLE’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This recognition follows a year of accelerated innovation and expansion, which in our view reflects SCAYLE’s continuously growing role as a trusted enterprise commerce platform for retailers and brands worldwide.Tobias Ring, Managing Director Commercials at SCAYLE, said: “I’m proud that we’ve been recognized as a Challenger in the GartnerMagic Quadrant™. We believe this validates our strategy of combining enterprise-grade capability with the agility modern retailers expect. Our success is built on a strong product and true partnership. That’s what drives us. SCAYLE delivers lasting value by enabling brands to move quickly, operate globally, and create outstanding customer experiences.”Christopher Metz, Managing Director Technology at SCAYLE: “I feel our position as a Challenger reflects the strength of SCAYLE’s technology foundation. Our unified, headless architecture delivers enterprise scalability without friction, while staying open and flexible to power versatile and complex use cases. Our goal is simple: technology that turns complexity into speed, delivering innovation and long-term growth.”Sebastian Betz, Co-Founder of SCAYLE, said: “We believe being named a Challenger highlights our commitment to enterprise commerce. SCAYLE is built for the scale and complexity of modern commerce, where customer experiences matter most and technology has to adapt fastest. From day one, it was created for retailers and brands that expect both: performance and flexibility. Every capability – from PIM to Checkout – was designed to handle scale at the highest level.”SCAYLE delivers enterprise commerce technology for retailers and brands that expect more than a transaction. Built by retailers for retailers, it combines deep functionality and intuitive use. Fast-moving at its core and proven at enterprise scale, SCAYLE enables global teams to manage complex, multi-market, and omnichannel operations at ease. It continues to expand its footprint across key markets in Europe and North America, partnering with leading enterprise retailers and consumer brands. Customers use SCAYLE to accelerate go-to-market, strengthen customer experiences, and operate with greater efficiency at scale.Download the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce here to learn why Gartner recognizes SCAYLE as a Challenger: https://www.scayle.com/library/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant/ About GartnerMagic Quadrant™A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.DisclaimerGartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, By Sandy Shen, Aditya Vasudevan, Ant Duffin, Mike Lowndes, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie, 3. November 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About SCAYLESCAYLE is an enterprise shop system enabling B2C brands and retailers to create unique customer experiences with ease. Its extensive feature set includes PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, as well as functionalities for omnichannel, advanced promotions, and search. And all is unified within one intuitive user interface. The modern architecture can be flexibly expanded via APIs. Leading brands such as Harrods, Manchester United, Deichmann, s.Oliver, Fielmann, and FC Bayern choose SCAYLE to accelerate innovation speed and drive growth in commerce. SCAYLE GmbH is part of the ABOUT YOU Group.

