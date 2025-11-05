India Emerges as Global Hub for Ethical Small-Batch Apparel Manufacturing. NoName Reports 60% Increase in Inquiries

Why Small fashion brands moving production to India Small/Midsize fashion brands & Startups Sourcing from India NoName Clothing Manufacturers

According to 2025 industry data, small & mid-sized fashion brands are shifting between 30 & 40% of their sourcing from China to India, over the past 2 years.

As the lines between fashion & corporate identity blur, we’re seeing uniform/merchandise demand rise globally. We’re building bridges between the two worlds that were once far apart.” — Pankaj Agrawal

FARIDABAD, INDIA, HARYANA, INDIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small and mid-sized fashion brands across the US, Europe, and the Middle East are increasingly shifting apparel production to India, marking what industry observers are calling “The Great Sourcing Shift.” According to NoName Global, a sustainable private-label garment manufacturer based in India, inquiries from global brands have risen by over 60% in the past year, reflecting a clear trend toward India’s growing importance in the ethical fashion supply chain.The Shift Away from China & BangladeshIn recent years, small and midsize labels have struggled to find manufacturers offering low minimum order quantities (MOQs) , sustainable materials, and ethical labor practices. As larger economies like China and Bangladesh pivot toward high-volume, fast-fashion manufacturing, India’s strength in small-batch, high-quality, and eco-friendly production has begun to attract attention.“India is emerging as the new Italy for small brands,” said Pankaj Agrawal, Founder of NoName Global. “Designers and niche labels that value flexibility, craftsmanship, and sustainability are choosing India not just for cost efficiency, but because of shared values and ethical production standards.”Sustainability as a Core DriverFrom organic cotton and recycled polyester to innovative fabrics like Tencel™ and bamboo blends, India’s textile ecosystem has matured into a sustainable sourcing powerhouse. Mills such as KG Fabriks, Arvind Mills, and Birla Cellulose have introduced cleaner processes and certifications such as GOTS, OEKO-TEX, and Fair Trade, enabling brands to maintain global compliance with environmental standards.NoName Global integrates these materials into its supply chain, working with partners committed to zero-liquid-discharge dyeing, energy efficiency, and recyclable packaging. The company reports that over 70% of its new customers in 2024 prioritised sustainability as a deciding factor when shifting production to India.The Advantage of Small-Batch FlexibilityIn contrast to high-volume Asian manufacturers, Indian producers like NoName Global are structured for custom, small-batch apparel manufacturing , ideal for emerging brands, D2C labels, and regional fashion houses. With MOQs as low as 100–200 pieces per style, brands can test new designs without the heavy capital requirements associated with large-scale factories.“Flexibility has become the new currency in fashion manufacturing,” said Agrawal. “Smaller brands want to move fast, test the market, and respond to real-time trends, and India offers them that agility.”Expanding into Corporate Uniforms & MerchandiseIn addition to fashion apparel, NoName Global recently expanded into corporate uniforms and brand merchandise, serving clients across the US, UAE, GCC, EU, and India. The company’s vertically integrated model, covering design, sampling, fabric sourcing, manufacturing, and quality control, allows it to deliver both custom and white-label solutions at competitive turnaround times.Global Buyers Seek TransparencyPost-pandemic, brands are also demanding greater supply chain visibility. India’s manufacturing sector has responded with investments in digitisation, traceability, and social compliance audits, helping buyers maintain ethical sourcing records for global markets.“Transparency builds trust,” added Agrawal. “When a brand in Los Angeles or Berlin can trace exactly where its fabric came from and who stitched the final garment, that’s a game changer. India has the ecosystem to make that possible.”The Road AheadAnalysts predict that 30–40% of small-brand production currently concentrated in East Asia may relocate to India over the next five years. With government initiatives promoting sustainability and export competitiveness, India is positioning itself as a reliable, future-ready partner for global apparel brands.NoName Global plans to continue investing in innovation, digital integration, and designer partnerships, empowering creative professionals worldwide to scale responsibly. The company is also exploring collaborations with Intertek and SGS for advanced product testing and certifications to further assure international buyers of quality and compliance.

