Polished Concrete Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company's Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

Polished Concrete Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The dimensions of the polished concrete market has expanded progressively over the years. The market will see a rise from $2.62 billion in 2024 to $2.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The past growth can be credited to innovative uses, cost efficiency, upgrades and renovations, the impact of industrial development, and commercial and industrial uptake.

Robust growth is anticipated in the polished concrete market over the ensuing years, with projections estimating a value of $3.5 billion by 2029, sustained by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors propelling this growth over the forecast period primarily include a revival in renovation activities, expanding markets in developing economies, increasing health and hygiene awareness, advancements in design and personalization, as well as urbanization and infrastructure growth. Significant trends for the forecast period include sustainable construction methods, architectural beauty, product durability and lifespan, uptake in residential areas, and commercial and retail applications.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Polished Concrete Market?

The burgeoning need for restoration and reconstruction is a significant force pushing the expansion of the polished concrete market. The increasing requirement for polished concrete, particularly in the building of hotel floors and other noncommercial premises, also contributes majorly to the market's growth. Features such as durability, minimal upkeep, ease of cleaning, and recent technological advancements, coupled with glossy and appealing flooring applications, are fostering its utilization in non-residential construction. As per a statement by Houzz Inc., a US-based firm, in May 2024, the expenditure on renovations has seen a substantial surge in the previous three years, with the median outlay rising by 13% to hit £17,000 in 2023. Consequently, the escalating demand for restoration and refurbishment is set to boost the growth of the polished concrete market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Polished Concrete Market?

Major players in the Polished Concrete include:

• BASF SE

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• CHARLOTTES CONCRETE

• SIKA AG

• Jon-Don LLC

• Cemstone

• The Euclid Chemical Company

• Bgsb Concrete Solutions (p) Ltd

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Polished Concrete Market?

Forming strategic alliances is a predominant trend in the polished concrete industry. Principal actors are forming partnerships to maximize their combined resources and broaden their market reach. For instance, in May 2022, Blue Point Capital Partners, an American private equity company, alongside its BPCP III concrete sector platform, SASE Company, entered into a collaboration with Bartell Global. The objective of this alliance centers around the creation of new products and venturing into novel regions. Bartell Global, another American company, specializes in the manufacturing of construction and surface preparation equipment, not leaving out polished concrete.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Polished Concrete Market Growth

The polished concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Densifiers & Hardeners, Sealers & Crack Fillers, Conditioners

2) By Method: Dry, Wet

3) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

4) By End-Use Industry: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Densifiers And Hardeners: Lithium Densifiers, Sodium Silicate Densifiers, Potassium Silicate Densifiers, Other Densifiers And Hardeners

2) By Sealers And Crack Fillers: Acrylic Sealers, Epoxy Sealers, Polyurethane Sealers, Crack Fillers

3) By Conditioners: Concrete Conditioners, Surface Conditioners, Stain Blockers, Other Conditioners

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Polished Concrete Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the polished concrete market and is projected to experience significant growth. The market report for polished concrete includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the rapidly expanding region during the forecast period.

