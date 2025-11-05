Cal.net Acquires Internet Planet, Expanding Broadband Access Across Underserved Northern California Communities

Cal.net Shingle Springs Headquarters

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cal.net, a leading broadband provider committed to bridging the digital divide in rural and underserved communities, today announced the acquisition of Internet Planet, a long-standing Northern California ISP. The deal strengthens Cal.net’s network reach and accelerates its mission to deliver reliable, high-speed internet where major carriers have historically fallen short.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to expanding high-quality broadband access across every community in our footprint,” said Craig Stein, CEO of Cal.net. “We’re excited to welcome Internet Planet customers into the Cal.net family and look forward to upgrading them with faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and bundled TV and phone services.”

Founded in 2002, Internet Planet built a reputation for dependable connectivity and personalized support for homes and businesses across Northern California. Its customers will now benefit from Cal.net’s advanced wireless and fiber infrastructure, along with expanded service options.

“Partnering with Cal.net means our customers gain faster speeds, improved reliability, and access to new services, all backed by a company that shares our dedication to service and innovation,” said George Abernathy, CEO & President of Internet Planet.

The acquisition is supported by Littlebanc, Cal.net’s strategic investment partner. “We’re proud to back Cal.net’s growth strategy,” said Michael Margolies, CEO of Littlebanc. “By integrating strong local ISPs like Internet Planet, Cal.net is accelerating progress toward a more connected and equitable internet landscape—one community at a time.”

Founded in 1996, Cal.net has become a trusted regional leader in next-generation broadband solutions, delivering internet, TV, and phone services to consumers and businesses across California. Through strategic acquisitions and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, the company continues to expand its reach while keeping a strong local focus.

