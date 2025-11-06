Synthetic Diamond Market to Exceed US $27.25 Billion by 2029, with 7.6% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Synthetic Diamond Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the synthetic diamond industry has seen robust expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to increase from $19.21 billion in 2024 to $20.3 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The elevation in the historical phase can be credited to the advent of advanced high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) techniques, industrial cutting and drilling uses, deployment in electronics and semiconductors, the rise of laboratory-cultivated gemstones, use in medical apparatus, and optical devices.

The market size for synthetic diamonds is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $27.25 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This projected growth rate in the future can be attributed to factors such as the use of tailored applications for specific uses, the growing aerospace sector, advancements in quantum computing, expansion in medical equipment, and the rise in industrial applications. Major trends that will shape this forecast period include custom-made and specialized applications, advanced production methods, the application of AI for precision diamond cutting, and advanced diamond cutting tools.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Synthetic Diamond Market?

The synthetic diamond market is anticipated to expand, propelled by an increasing demand for diamond jewelry. This escalating demand is motivated by factors such as enhanced disposable incomes, cultural relevance, innovative designs, accessibility online, and potential as an investment. Synthetic diamonds are being used more widely in jewelry as an economical and sustainable alternative to mined diamonds, possessing the same longevity and visual appeal. For example, Diamondrensu, a company based in India that specializes in the creation and sale of diamond products, reported in February 2024 that global diamond investments escalated to $18,000,000 in 2023 from $15,200,000 in 2022. This substantial growth in investment signifies the driving force of the demand for diamond jewelry on the growth of the synthetic diamond market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Synthetic Diamond Market?

Major players in the Synthetic Diamond include:

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Sandvik Group

• De Beers plc Lightbox

• Forever Company

• Pandora A/S

• Swarovski AG

• Blue Nile Inc.

• Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co Ltd.

• HeNan LiLiang Diamond Co Ltd.

• Iljin Diamond Co Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Synthetic Diamond Industry?

The rise of technology is a prominent trend that is sweeping the synthetic diamond industry. Firms are increasingly harnessing cutting-edge technologies to maintain their industry standing. For example, Trent Limited, a retail enterprise from India, introduced a lab-grown diamond brand named Pome in October 2024. These lab-produced diamonds share the identical chemical make-up as natural diamonds, but their production process in a controlled lab setting offers more ethical and sustainable ways. Pome's offerings are competitively priced, making them more affordable to a wider demographic than conventional mined diamonds. Each piece is meticulously crafted, guaranteeing top-notch quality and visual allure.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Synthetic Diamond Market Segments

The synthetic diamond market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polished, Rough

2) By Manufacturing Process: High Pressure, High Temperature, Chemical Vapor Deposition

3) By Application: High-End Electronics, Laser And X Ray, Surgical Machinery, Quantum Computing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polished: Gem-Quality Diamonds, Industrial-Grade Diamonds

2) By Rough: Synthetic Gem-Quality Rough, Industrial Rough Diamonds

Which Regions Are Dominating The Synthetic Diamond Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific had the highest synthetic diamond market share. North America, however, is projected to see the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the synthetic diamond market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

