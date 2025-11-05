From Protest to War: How October 7 Reshaped Israeli Democracy

For years, Israeli populist politicians have chipped away at the country’s democratic guardrails. But the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023 accelerated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s drive to consolidate power. The kind of societal pushback that once blocked his efforts to expand executive authority is now under severe strain. Israel’s multi-front conflict with Iran, Hamas, and other Iranian proxies has blunted protest movements and sidelined those who once filled the streets in defense of democracy. Defending checks and balances has been eclipsed by wartime priorities.

Dahlia Scheindlin, a political analyst and fellow at Century International, and author of The Crooked Timber of Democracy in Israel: Promise Unfulfilled, joins host Gönül Tol to discuss how the October 7 attacks have transformed Israel’s political landscape, and what the future may hold for its democracy.

Recorded October 16, 2025