From the West Wing to the West Bank, Israel, and Gaza with Bill Clinton

In this episode of Taking the Edge Off the Middle East, host Brian Katulis is joined by Mara Rudman, MEI Distinguished Diplomatic Fellow and veteran of the Obama and Clinton administrations. Together, they discuss political process, peacemaking, and the human side of diplomacy. From accompanying President Bill Clinton to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank to navigating today’s complex foreign policy landscape, Rudman reflects on what can make or break U.S. engagement abroad.

