Forged And Stamped Goods Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Forged And Stamped Goods Market?

The market size for forged and stamped goods has seen consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $279.43 billion in 2024 to $290.3 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors contributing to this growth over the historical period include industrial expansion, cost of raw materials, technological progress, and environmental regulations.

The market size for forged and stamped goods is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to burgeon to a value of $349.13 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The escalation during this forecast period is expected to be driven by factors such as infrastructure advancement, the automotive sector, aerospace and defense, along with renewable energy. Foreseen trends rolling out throughout this period encompass electrification and lightweighting, the utilization of advanced materials, the rise of additive manufacturing, alongside digitalization and connectivity, and increased collaboration and partnerships.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market?

The anticipated surge in aircraft manufacturing demand, fueled by increased international and domestic air travel and escalated government defence budgets, is set to catalyze the demand for stamped and forged goods. Numerous nations are raising their defence budgets to improve their crisis response on an international level, incorporating advanced technology in areas like ammunition, aircraft, and helicopters, to ensure preparedness for emergencies. Case in point, the US President, in January 2023, proposed a budget of $772 billion for the Defence Department. The 2023 Future Years Defence Program (FYDP) anticipates a budget increase by 1.5 percent to $784 billion, scheduled for 2024. With raised defence budgets and heightened commercial aircraft production, the demand for forged metal components within the forecasted timeframe is bound to rise, which would stimulate the global stamped and forged goods market in turn.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Forged And Stamped Goods Market?

Major players in the Forged And Stamped Goods include:

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Bharat Forge Limited

• Illinois Tool Works Inc

• Fine Sinter Co. Ltd.

• CITIC Heavy Industries Co.Ltd.

• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Forged And Stamped Goods Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the forged and stamped goods industry are prioritising the creation of state-of-the-art products like high-strength forged goods to cater to the escalating need for robust and lightweight materials across multiple sectors. These high-strength forged goods are created through a forging process that results in improved mechanical attributes such as superior tensile strength and resistance to deformation. For example, in June 2024, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd., a company based in India that specialises in iron and steel forging, introduced wagon axles for railway wagons. With an annual manufacturing capacity of 48,000 wheels, it can efficiently meet the burgeoning demand within the railway industry, even with the current supply deficit. The wagon axles are designed to comply with rigorous quality norms guaranteeing their endurance and dependability for safe and effective goods movement. This product introduction aligns seamlessly with Hilton's broader objectives of consolidating its prominence in the domestic railway market, including efforts to obtain financial resources for boosting production capabilities. By utilising sophisticated forging methods, the company elevates the durability and efficiency of these axles, rendering them ideal for heavy railway loads.

What Segments Are Covered In The Forged And Stamped Goods Market Report?

The forged and stamped goods market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Iron and Steel Forged Goods, Nonferrous Forged Goods, Custom Roll Formed Goods, Powder Metallurgy Parts, Metal Crown, Closure, and Other Metal Stamped Goods

2) By End User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Food and Beverage Packaging, Machinery, Metal Products, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Iron And Steel Forged Goods: Carbon Steel Forgings, Alloy Steel Forgings, Stainless Steel Forgings, Tool Steel Forgings

2) By Nonferrous Forged Goods: Aluminum Forgings, Copper Forgings, Brass Forgings, Titanium Forgings, Nickel-Based Alloy Forgings

3) By Custom Roll Formed Goods: Structural Shapes (Channels, Angles), Rails And Beams, Custom Profiles (Unique Shapes For Specific Applications)

4) By Powder Metallurgy Parts: Iron-Based Powder Metallurgy Parts, Non-Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Parts, Stainless Steel Powder Metallurgy Parts

5) By Metal Crown: Aluminum Metal Crowns, Steel Metal Crowns, Plastic Coated Metal Crowns

6) By Closure: Metal Closures (Bottle Caps, Cans), Plastic Closures, Composite Closures

7) By Other Metal Stamped Goods: Automotive Metal Stamped Parts, Industrial Metal Stamped Parts, Electrical Metal Stamped Parts, Consumer Goods Metal Stamped Parts

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market?

In 2024, the most significant region for the Forged And Stamped Goods market was Asia-Pacific, with Western Europe following as the second-largest. The report on forged and stamped goods encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, all projecting a varied growth status.

