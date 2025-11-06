Automotive Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Automotive Glass Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Glass Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Automotive Glass Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the automotive glass market has seen substantial growth. The market size, which stands at $21.49 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $22.74 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historic growth in this market is due to several factors such as enhanced safety regulations, development in glass technology, an upsurge in vehicle manufacturing, growing consumer interest in style and comfort, expansion in the automotive aftermarket sector, increased reliability on electric vehicles, and economic progress in developing markets.

In the coming years, the automotive glass market is anticipated to experience robust expansion, projected to reach $29.19 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The anticipated growth within this forecast period can be linked to the evolution in vehicle design, surging demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, growing attention towards safety and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), increasing automotive production, strict emissions and safety regulations in vehicles, booming automotive aftermarket services, and technological breakthroughs in smart glass and lightweight materials. Key trends for the forecast period consist of the adoption of smart glass technology, the amplifying use of lightweight and eco-friendly materials, increased utilization of solar control glass, surge in panoramic sunroof installations, advancements in augmented reality windshield displays, increased demand for acoustic glazing, and the integration of ADAS compatible glass.

Download a free sample of the automotive glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16604&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Glass Market?

The surge in the need for both passenger and commercial vehicles is projected to accelerate the expansion of the automotive glass industry. Passenger vehicles denote cars and similar vehicles chiefly utilized for carrying passengers, while commercial vehicles consist of vans, trucks, and buses employed for business and conveyance purposes. The escalating need for passenger and commercial vehicles is attributed to economic expansion, urbanization surge, and enhanced customer assurance, hence fueling transportation requirements. Automotive glasses are primarily used in passenger and commercial vehicle to offer visibility, shelter from external factors, and structural reinforcement. For example, the International Energy Agency reported in February 2023 that the sales of electric passenger cars in both emerging and advanced economies jumped from 1.3 million and 2.2 million to 1.5 million and 3.8 million respectively. Furthermore, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) stated in April 2024, that there was a substantial growth in new commercial vehicle registrations in 2023, with a 14.6% rise in vans, 16.3% in trucks, and 19.4% in buses. Consequently, the amplified requirement for passenger and commercial vehicles will gear up the automotive glass industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Glass Market?

Major players in the Automotive Glass include:

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Magna International Inc.

• Asahi Glass Co Ltd

• Corning Incorporated

• Samvardhana Motherson

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

• Webasto Group

• Guardian Industries Corp

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Glass Market In The Globe?

Significant entities in the vehicle glass market are concentrating on advancements in technology such as intelligent glass technologies for gaining an advantage over their competitors. Intelligent glass technologies are materials capable of adjusting their transparency, tint, or opacity as needed by utilizing methods such as electrochromic and photochromic processes. These are incorporated into windows and vehicular glass to augment privacy, minimize glare, and augment energy efficiency. For example, in January 2023, the Canada-based glass manufacturing entity, Magna International Inc., unveiled the ClearView vision technology for the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks. This highly sophisticated system merges real-time video with conventional mirrors, providing an extended field of vision and ameliorating safety during difficult driving situations. ClearView aims to make heavy-duty vehicles more smart and secure, assisting with intricate maneuvers and boosting situational awareness.

How Is The Automotive Glass Market Segmented?

The automotive glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Other Products

2) By Vehicles Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

3) By Application: Windshield, Sidelite, Sunroof, Backlite

4) By End-Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After market

Subsegments:

1) By Tempered Glass: Side Windows Glass, Rear Windows Glass, Door Glass, Sunroofs And Roof Panels, Quarter Windows Glass

2) By Laminated Glass: Windshields (Front And Rear), Acoustic Laminated Glass, Uv-Protective Laminated Glass, Heated Laminated Glass

3) By Other Products: Plastic Automotive Glazing (Polycarbonate, Acrylic), Smart Glass (Electrochromic Glass), Bulletproof Or Armored Glass, Privacy Glass (Tinted Or Privacy Films), Head-Up Display (HUD) Glass

View the full automotive glass market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-glass-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Glass Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive glass market, with a forecasted growth. The market report covered regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Glass Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Brake Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-brake-systems-global-market-report

Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wholesale-and-distribution-automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-exhaust-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.