Gallium Market CAGR to be at 22.4% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.46 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Gallium Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Gallium Market?

Over the past few years, the gallium market has seen significant expansion. It's projected to expand from its 2024 size of $2.32 billion to a larger $2.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This spike in growth during the historic period is linked to various sectors such as the electronics industry, medical uses, solar power generation, and aerospace and defense.

Expectations for the gallium market size over the course of the next few years predict a significant surge, potentially reaching an impressive $6.46 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) set at 22.4%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, advanced materials, and nanotechnology. The forecast period also sees major trends such as the dominance of gallium nitride (gan), a focus on recycling and sustainability, the development of hybrid solar cells, and innovations in healthcare.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Gallium Market?

The surging need for consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the gallium market in the future. Gallium plays a pivotal role in assorted electronic devices because of its involvement in the manufacture of gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. These substances are essential for high-speed and high-performance electronic usages. For example, based on the annual financial report 2022 produced by LG, a consumer electronics company located in South Korea, the sales in 2022 observed an increase of 12.9% compared to the preceding year, where sales went beyond roughly $52.70 billion. Moreover, the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company also experienced another year of record-breaking success, reporting a revenue of $22.5 billion in 2022, which is a rise of 10.3% from the prior year. As a result, the escalating need for consumer electronics is propelling the gallium market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Gallium Market?

Major players in the Gallium include:

• ArcelorMittal SA

• BHP Group Limited

• Rio Tinto Corp.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Vale SA

• Aluminium Corp of China Ltd.

• Glencore PLC

• Sharp Corporation

• CMOC Group Limited

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Gallium Market?

Leading businesses within the gallium industry are honing their market dominance through the development of advanced products such as gallium nitride (GaN) control integrated circuits. A GaN power integrated circuit (IC) integrates several power electrical functions on a single GaN chip, thereby enhancing speed, efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Take for example Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, a US-based power-semiconductor firm, in March 2023, they unveiled the GaNSense Control ICs. This is a gallium nitride (GaN) control integrated circuits series that boasts improved performance for rapid charging, consumer appliances, and server and data center supplies. The circuits are individually designed to provide significant advantages over standard high-voltage silicon (Si) processors by cramming more performance into a compact package. According to Navitas, gallium nitride (GaN) performs up to 20 times faster and delivers triple the charging capacity at half the size and weight.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gallium Market Report?

The gallium market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Gallium Nitride (GaN) Radio Frequency Devices, Opto-Semiconductors, Power Semiconductors

2) By Component: Transistors, Diodes, Rectifiers, Power Integrated Circuits, Other Components

3) By Wafer Size: 2-Inch, 4-Inch, 6-Inch, 8-Inch

4) By End-User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense And Aerospace, Healthcare, Industrial And Power, Information And Communication Technology, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gallium Nitride (GaN) Radio Frequency Devices: GaN Amplifiers, GaN Transistors, GaN Integrated Circuits

2) By Opto-Semiconductors: Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), Laser Diodes, Photodetectors

3) By Power Semiconductors: GaN Power Transistors, GaN Power Converters, GaN Modules

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Gallium Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for Gallium. The anticipated growth status for this region was also projected. The gallium market report examined all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

