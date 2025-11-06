Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Market Worth?

The market for pipettes, pipettors, and accessories has been experiencing consistent growth in the past few years, with projections showing a growth from $3.09 billion in 2024 to $3.24 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This historical growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for precision in laboratory tests resulting in the expanded use of advanced pipettes and pipettors, the heightened focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research that encourages the utilization of high-grade pipetting tools, increased emphasis on laboratory automation which necessitates reliable pipetting equipment, spur in investment in R&D across various sectors enhancing the pipettes and accessories market, and the increasing frequency of chronic diseases coupled with the focus on drug development accelerating the usage of precise pipetting tools.

Significant growth is anticipated in the market size of pipettes, pipettors, and accessories in the upcoming years. The market valuation is projected to touch $3.99 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The surge in growth during the forecast period can be tied to the increased adoption of digital technologies in pipettes to improve accuracy and track data, the escalating preference for multi-channel pipettes to expedite high-throughput screenings, a rising trend in environmentally-conscious and sustainable pipette designs, amplified focus on genomics and personalized medicine driving the need for accurate pipetting solutions. Furthermore, growing healthcare and research investments will also bolster the market for pipettes and pipettors. Key trends for the projected period incorporate development of ergonomic pipettes that minimize user strain and ameliorate usability, the emergence of smart pipettes possessing inbuilt sensors for precision enhancement and real-time monitoring, advances in pipette technology, an enhanced adoption of automated lab systems, and likely expansion in biotech and pharmaceutical sectors which is expected to fuel market growth.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Market?

The growth of the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market is predicted to rise in line with the growing number of laboratories. Laboratories are specialized spaces where accurate tests and experimental research are carried out in controlled conditions. With the rising demand for advanced medical treatments, scientific research, and diagnostic testing, the lab count is increasing. Pipettes, in these laboratories, play a crucial role in precisely measuring and transferring small liquid volumes, which is a key requirement for accurate experiments and sample preparation. For example, in June 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK governmental department, reported that the government has planned an investment of £2.3 billion ($2.95 billion) for the enhancement of diagnostic services. This investment includes the operation of 108 community diagnostic centers (CDCs) in 2023, with an additional 41 more centers planned. This strategic move is aimed at establishing 160 CDCs by March 2025. Once fully functional, these centers will enable over 742,000 extra tests annually, improving access to care. Consequently, the surge in the number of laboratories is fostering the growth of the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Market?

Major players in the Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Avantor Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Mettler Toledo International Inc.

• Integra Biosciences AG

• Eppendorf AG

• Hamilton Company

• IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

• Gilson Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Industry?

Major firms engaged in the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories sector are channeling their resources into innovation, such as creating large-volume pipette tips, to maintain their market relevancy and competitive edge. These large-volume pipette tips are specialized tools that allow for the management and distribution of larger doses of liquid, generally from a few milliliters to dozens of milliliters. They guarantee precision and effectiveness in tasks involving high-volume liquid handling. GenFollower Biotech Co. Ltd., a Chinese lab equipment business, unveiled its 5 ml large-volume pipette tips with heightened clarity and superior accuracy in July 2024. These tips, which provide crystal clear transparency for viewing liquid quantities, have been manufactured with top-notch graduations to ensure meticulous measurement. The goal of such innovations is to enhance the proficiency of lab operations and minimize potential mistakes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Market Share?

The pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pipettes, Pipettors, Accessories

2) By Material: Glass, Plastic, Stainless Steel

3) By Volume Capacity: Fixed-Volume, Variable-Volume, Multi-Channel

4) By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pipettes: Air Displacement Pipettes, Positive Displacement Pipettes, Micro-Pipettes, Manual Pipettes, Digital Pipettes

2) By Pipettors: Single-Channel Pipettors, Multi-Channel Pipettors, Electronic Pipettors, Adjustable Volume Pipettors

3) By Accessories: Pipette Tips, Pipette Stands and Holders, Calibration Tools, Pipette Tip Boxes, Pipette Cleaning Kits

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Market?

In 2024, North America was leading in the market for pipettes, pipettors, and accessories. Projections show growth for this region. The market report includes details about numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

