Nordic Re-Finance Appoints Thorsten Priebe as CEO

BANKERYD, SWEDEN, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic Re-Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Thorsten Priebe as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 November 2025. He succeeds to Sven Engquist, who will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.

Thorsten Priebe brings extensive experience in the rail leasing sector, with a strong track record in operational leadership, strategic development, and execution of growth plans. Throughout his senior roles at leading pan-European rolling stock leasing companies and within the rail industry, including at ELL, Railpool and Bombardier, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to enhance efficiency, build strong teams, and achieve sustainable outcomes.

The appointment of Thorsten Priebe marks an important milestone in Nordic Re-Finance’s continued growth journey and is part of a broader plan to strengthen the company’s leadership team, with the recent recruitments of Magnus Granlund, who took on the role of Chief Financial Officer in April, joining from Office Depot, and Peter Ammann, who brings a wealth of sector experience to the board as an independent member since September, having previously worked at Alstom and Bombardier.

As Chief Executive Officer, Thorsten Priebe will spearhead Nordic Re-Finance’s next phase of development with the support of its majority shareholder Infranity – a leading investment firm specializing in essential infrastructure. His mission will be to elevate the commercial activities, strengthen the operational processes, and continue building value for customers, investors, and employees.

– “I am extremely proud of our achievements over the past years and look forward to supporting Thorsten and the team in my new role as Chair. Thorsten brings both the experience and leadership needed to take Nordic Re-Finance to the next level”, says Sven Engquist.

– “I am honoured to be entrusted to lead Nordic Re-Finance into its next chapter. Together with the team and backed by Infranity, I am excited to build upon the solid platform established by Sven and the organization and further strengthen the company’s leadership position in the growing freight rail leasing market”, says Thorsten Priebe.



About Nordic Re-Finance

Founded in 2006, Nordic Re-Finance is the leading locomotives lessor in the Nordics, with a substantial additional presence in Switzerland. Over the past 15 years, NRF has grown considerably and assembled the largest fleet of highly reliable and price competitive mid-life locomotives. The mission of Nordic Re-Finance is to enable and support the development of rail freight transportation in the context of growing international and national trade volumes, and the need to shift to more efficient and less carbone-intensive modes of transportation. In this respect, Nordic Re-Finance is committed to achieving environmental objectives, by extending the useful life of high-quality machines and equipment, but also by helping its customers transition towards more environmental-friendly fleets, with an increasing proportion of electric locomotives in its leasing portfolio.

