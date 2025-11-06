The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rolled And Drawn Steel Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.8% Through 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $311.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Rolled And Drawn Steel Market?

The market size of rolled and drawn steel has seen a consistent growth over the recent years. It is predicted to rise from $246.96 billion in 2024 to $257.98 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historic period growth can be credited to factors such as industrialization and infrastructure progress, expansion of the automotive industry, worldwide economic growth, trends in urbanization, and advancements in the energy sector.

In the coming years, rapid progress is anticipated in the rolled and drawn steel industry, which is projected to expand to $311.55 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This progress, during the forecast period, can be credited to factors like the growth in the renewable energy sector, the escalating spread of electric vehicles (EV), the emphasis on eco-friendly construction practices, the development of smart cities, and the assimilation of IoT. Key trends of the forecast period include increased investment in infrastructure, advances in steel processing technology, enhancements in steel production, industry 4.0 integration, and digitisation of supply chains.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Rolled And Drawn Steel Market?

The expansion of the worldwide automotive sector is projected to drive the rolled and drawn steel market's growth in the near future. The surge in the automotive industry amplifies the demand for car components to upkeep the aesthetics of the car, enhance its durability and preserve its original quality, thereby stimulating the demand for rolled and drawn steel. For example, in December 2023, as per Marklines Co., a Japanese advertising firm, the total car sales in the United States amounted to 15,608,386 units, indicating a rise of 12.3% from 13,905,195 units in 2022. Consequently, the upsurge in the automotive sector will fuel the growth of the rolled and drawn steel market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Rolled And Drawn Steel Market?

Major players in the Rolled And Drawn Steel include:

• KG Dongbu Steel Co Ltd.

• China Baowu Steel Group Corp Ltd.

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• Pohang Iron and Steel Company

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Baosteel Group Co

• Jiangsu Shagang Group Co Ltd.

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Shougang Group Co Ltd.

• Nucor Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rolled And Drawn Steel Industry?

One significant trend gaining traction in the rolled and drawn steel market is product innovation. The key players in this market are zeroing in on the creation of inventive products to fortify their market position. A prime example of this is the United States Steel Corporation. This US-based enterprise introduced ZMAG coated steel in September 2022. Notably, this product benefits from zinc-aluminum-magnesium coating, which bolsters its resilience to environmental conditions. This enhanced durability makes it a fitting choice for application in sectors like solar energy, automotive, and construction. The construction of ZMAG coated steel employs verdeX steel, which comprises up to 90% of recycled steel content.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rolled And Drawn Steel Market Report?

The rolled and drawn steel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Color Coated Coil, Continuous Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Coil, Carbon Structural Steel Cold Rolled Coils, Deep Drawing Cold Rolled Coils

2) By Manufacturing Process: Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF), Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

3) By Application: Automotive, Construction, Home Appliance, Machinery, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Color Coated Coil: Pre-Painted Galvanized Steel, Pre-Painted Aluminum

2) By Continuous Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Coil: Electro-Galvanized Steel, Hot-Dip Galvanized Steel

3) By Carbon Structural Steel Cold Rolled Coils: Cold Rolled Carbon Steel Sheets, Cold Rolled Carbon Steel Strips

4) By Deep Drawing Cold Rolled Coils: Deep Drawing Quality Sheets, Deep Drawing Quality Strips

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Rolled And Drawn Steel Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the rolled and drawn steel market with potential growth anticipated. The market study encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

