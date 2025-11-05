InSolare Energy Wins 600 MW / 1,200 MWh BESS Project from SECI — One of the Largest Standalone Awards to Date

InSolare Energy Limited Asia’s largest canal-top solar plant — Narmada Canal Top, Gujarat (Capacity: 15 MW)

InSolare, the 16-year-old clean energy leader extends its legacy of innovation with India’s latest grid-scale storage milestone.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a defining moment for India’s renewable energy future, InSolare Energy Limited has been awarded the 600 MW / 1,200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) contract by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). The scale and impact of this project — among the largest standalone BESS awards from SECI to date — underscore InSolare’s growing leadership in clean energy infrastructure. This landmark win represents a major leap in InSolare’s journey as it strengthens its presence across the clean energy value chain — from solar EPC to advanced energy storage, module manufacturing, green hydrogen and Green Ammonia.Located in Kolimigundla, Nandiyal District, Andhra Pradesh, and connected to the Kurnool-3 substation of the ISTS network, the project includes design, engineering, civil works, installation, testing, commissioning, and five years of comprehensive O&M. The project will serve as a cornerstone for India’s renewable reliability and grid stability strategy under SECI’s ambitious clean energy framework.Founded in 2008 with a vision to power India’s solar revolution, InSolare Energy has spent 16 years at the forefront of renewable innovation. From pioneering India’s first 5 MW solar tracker project in 2011 to delivering Asia’s largest canal-top solar system in 2017, the company has consistently set new benchmarks in technology, safety, and execution excellence. With a 1 GW+ EPC portfolio across 22 states, their recent forays into Topcon Module Manufacturing, Electrolyser Technology, and Green Hydrogen underline the transformation into a full-stack energy infrastructure provider capable of delivering integrated, end-to-end clean energy solutions.“Addressing climate change has been our north star and we have always leaned on Innovation to deliver solutions that stand apart in Quality and Results” said Dr. Sunit Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, InSolare Energy Limited. “This BESS project is another engineering milestone and promises to make India’s clean energy dependable, dispatchable, and scalable. As we expand into energy storage, we’re ensuring that sustainability and reliability evolvetogether.”The SECI award reinforces InSolare’s reputation as a trusted partner in India’s Net Zero journey. As renewable penetration deepens, large-scale storage becomes essential to balance supply and demand, prevent curtailment, and stabilise national grid. SECI’s selection of InSolare for this strategic project underscores its technical strength, executional excellence, and alignment with national energy-security goals. Over the years, InSolare has redefined the EPC model — combining data-driven precision, in house R&D, and customer-centric delivery. Its experience across hybrid systems, floating solar and innovative deployment models gives it a competitive edge in high-performance project execution. Looking ahead, the company envisions energy infrastructure that is locally manufactured, globally benchmarked, and digitally managed — integrating AI-based forecasting, storage analytics, and sustainable construction practices.“With every project, we ask a simple question,” added Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, Executive Director & CTO. “How can we deliver energy that’s cleaner, smarter, and more enduring? The answer lies in relentless Innovation, Discipline in execution, and Integrity. These values define InSolare’s culture and team.”About InSolare Energy LimitedInSolare Energy Ltd. has been innovating renewable energy for a Net-Zero future since 2009. Founded with a vision to lead India’s solar revolution, we provide cutting-edge, world-class renewable energy solutions that are efficient, reliable, and cost-effective. A technology-driven clean-energy company, InSolare is a trusted leader in turnkey solar EPC projects and integrated solutions spanning solar, wind-hybrid, and energy storage. Over 16 years of innovation, we have pioneered large-scale solar projects with diverse technologies, demonstrating agility across terrains, climates, and applications to ensure optimal performance and long-term sustainability. With a robust EPC portfolio of 1 GW+ across 22 Indian states, InSolare powers industrial zones, technology hubs, infrastructure leaders, public sector initiatives, and rural microgrid solutions. Backed by a team of 400+ professionals and 50+ solar technology patent holders, we combine discipline, integrity, innovation, respect, quality, and a results-driven approach to design, build, and maintain projects that reduce carbon emissions, lower energy costs, and drive India’s clean energy transition.

