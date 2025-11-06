Metal Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Metal Furniture Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Metal Furniture Market Size And Growth?

The market size of metal furniture has been experiencing consistent growth in recent years. The market's value is projected to increase from $37.34 billion in 2024 to $39.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The historical period's growth is largely due to advancements in manufacturing procedures, changing post-industrial design trends, economic growth in city development, progress in metal treatment technologies, and an increase in commercial and institutional furniture needs.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the metal furniture market, with projections indicating a size of $48.12 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include enhanced urbanization, an uptick in construction and real estate initiatives, an increased demand for hard-wearing, low-maintenance furnishings, the surging appeal of smart homes, and the burgeoning popularity of office spaces. Key trends expected to shape the market during the forecast period involve technological advancements, the use of rust-resistant coatings, the integration of hybrid materials, the introduction of antimicrobial metal surfaces, and a resurgence in retro-style metal furniture.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Metal Furniture Market?

The surge in the number of workplaces is predicted to fuel the expansion of the metal furniture market. The drive for business enlargement is underpinned by an organization's ongoing endeavors to broaden its operational scope and augment profits. The expansion of the organization will necessitate hiring more employees to man their additional work areas. This, in turn, demands additional office space and furniture to accommodate the new workers. For instance, consider the case where, as indicated by a survey conducted by Airwallex, a UK-based fintech firm, on 500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the UK in November 2022, approximately 70% of enterprises are set to broaden their footprint into foreign markets in 2023 or even enhance their existing overseas operations further. Of the total businesses surveyed, two-thirds (64%) are eyeing Europe and North America, while one-third (34%) are prepared for expansion into Middle Eastern, Latin American, African, and Asia-Pacific regions. Consequently, the proliferation of workplaces is set to bolster the metal furniture market's trajectory.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Metal Furniture Market?

Major players in the Metal Furniture include:

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Steelcase Inc.

• HNI Corporation

• KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

• Teknion Corporation

• Bernhardt Furniture Company

• Nilkamal Limited

• Allsteel Inc.

• HBF LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Metal Furniture Industry?

Key players in the metal furniture industry, such as fossil-free steel furniture manufacturers, are introducing innovative products that aim to lower carbon emissions and decrease their environmental impact. The process for creating fossil-free steel furniture involves the use of sustainable methods and renewable energy sources, thereby eliminating the need for fossil fuels during the production stage. In June 2023, Vestre, a furniture maker based in Norway, and Emma Olbers Design, a design firm from Sweden, unveiled the Tellus bench, a product distinguished by its construction from 100% fossil-free steel. The steel is produced by SSAB through a process that substitutes green hydrogen for coal, leading to zero carbon emissions in the production phase. The introduction of Tellus bench is a noteworthy accomplishment since it's the first piece of furniture to be completely made from this green steel. Vestre is committed to sustainability and the usage of fossil-free steel supports this commitment by aiming to decrease the company's total carbon footprint by around 60%. The bench, designed for public spaces like parks, has a classic, welcoming design and is furnished with broad armrests for comfort and practicality.

How Is The Metal Furniture Market Segmented?

The metal furniture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bed, Chair, Sofa, Table, Other Types

2) By Material: Steel Furniture, Aluminum Furniture, Wrought Iron Furniture

3) By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Super market And Hyper market, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Bed: Metal Bed Frames, Bunk Beds, Canopy Beds, Folding Beds

2) By Chair: Metal Dining Chairs, Office Chairs, Outdoor Chairs, Accent Chairs

3) By Sofa: Metal Frame Sofas, Sectional Sofas, Sofa Beds

4) By Table: Metal Dining Tables, Coffee Tables, Console Tables, Side Tables

5) By Other Types: Metal Cabinets, Metal Desks, Metal Shelving Units, Metal Storage Solutions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Metal Furniture Market?

In 2024, North America led the metal furniture market. The forecast predicts the fastest market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

