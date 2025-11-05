SuperStaff Grows Greener Futures Through Its Treenity Project

SuperStaff’s Treenity Project: Empowering communities through reforestation and unity Treenity reflects SuperStaff’s lasting commitment to a greener, more responsible future. Superstaff mployees planting trees

SuperStaff’s latest CSR initiative combines environmental care, teamwork, and fun activities for company events.

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperStaff Outsourcing takes its commitment to sustainability and community a step further through its Treenity Project , a tree planting activity under its SuperHeart program. This initiative reflects the company’s growing focus on meaningful CSR initiatives that blend environmental care, teamwork, and shared purpose.Held last October 17, 2025, at La Mesa Eco Park, the Treenity Project—a creative blend of “tree” and “unity”—brought together SuperStaff volunteers from its Makati and Clark offices. Employees planted over 150 native saplings across the watershed, contributing to the preservation of Metro Manila’s primary water source.“Through the Treenity Project, we wanted to show that sustainability can be both purposeful and engaging,” said Matt Narciso, Managing Director of SuperStaff. “It’s about building stronger connections—with nature, with our colleagues, and with the community.”Beyond being an environmental initiative, the Treenity Project served as one of SuperStaff’s most fun activities for company events , combining teamwork and environmental learning. Employees joined an eco-awareness session led by La Mesa Eco Park caretakers, where they learned about the importance of watershed protection and the role of reforestation in mitigating climate change.The event also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Each tree planted represents a collective step toward reducing carbon emissions and supporting long-term ecological balance.Each tree planted during the Treenity Project represents an investment in a healthier, more resilient future. Beyond the immediate benefits of shade and improved air quality, these saplings will mature into living assets that help reduce runoff, support local biodiversity, and strengthen the La Mesa watershed over time. Their presence will ripple through the community for years to come, serving as a lasting reminder of SuperStaff’s commitment to sustainability, stewardship, and collective action.About SuperStaffSuperStaff Outsourcing is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company with operations in the Philippines, Colombia, and the U.S. The company champions people-first outsourcing through innovation, collaboration, and care—both for clients and the communities it serves.About La MesaLa Mesa Eco Park is part of the La Mesa Watershed, a critical ecological zone that provides most of Metro Manila’s domestic, industrial, and agricultural water supply. Beyond being a recreational haven, it serves as a vital lifeline for millions of residents, maintaining the region’s freshwater resources and supporting urban biodiversity. Continuous reforestation and conservation efforts help protect this watershed, ensuring that future generations can enjoy clean water, thriving ecosystems, and green public spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.