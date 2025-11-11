Three Trees Technical and Printer’s Equity join forces to drive global rollout of Big Fish ERP

Stephen Owst - President Three Trees Technical

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Trees Technical Inc. partners with Printer’s Equity Inc. to lead North American and international sales and integration.Three Trees Technical Inc., developer of the next-generation print management platform Big Fish ERP, has announced a strategic partnership with Printer’s Equity Inc., a team of print technology specialists led by industry veteran Patrick Kerr.Print businesses are gaining a new path to digital transformation, thanks to a partnership between Three Trees Technical Inc. and Printer’s Equity Inc.. This partnership brings together Three Trees Technical’s software innovation with Printer’s Equity’s deep operational expertise to deliver an integrated solution for the modern print shop—covering sales, promotion, implementation, and integration of Big Fish ERP across North America and beyond. Built from the ground up for the print industry, Big Fish ERP unifies estimating, production, inventory, scheduling, purchasing, and financial management into one intelligent, cloud-based platform. Through this collaboration, print organizations can accelerate digital transformation, eliminate manual workflows, and gain real-time visibility into every stage of production.“We designed Big Fish ERP to give print businesses the same operational intelligence that enterprise systems offer—without the complexity or cost,” said Stephen Owst, President of Three Trees Technical Inc. “Partnering with Printer’s Equity combines our technology with their trusted industry expertise — a perfect alignment of innovation and know-how.”“Our mission at Printer’s Equity has always been to bridge the gap between business management and production technology,” added Patrick Kerr, President at Printer’s Equity Inc. “By working with Three Trees Technical, we can help print companies modernize their operations, connect data across departments, and deliver measurable performance improvements.”The partnership’s joint initiatives include workflow assessments, JDF connectivity planning, and comprehensive ERP onboarding—ensuring that each implementation is tailored to the client’s existing infrastructure and production environment.About Three Trees Technical Inc.Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Three Trees Technical Inc. is a software development company specializing in intelligent business solutions for the print industry. Its flagship product, Big Fish ERP, provides a fully integrated cloud-based management platform built to unify operations and empower data-driven decision-making.Learn more at www.3treestech.com and www.bigfish-erp.com About Printer’s Equity Inc.Printer’s Equity Inc. is a collective of print technology professionals with decades of experience in workflow optimization, systems integration, and automation. The company partners with leading print tech organizations to help print shops modernize, and streamline operations using proven technologies and best practices.Learn more at www.printersequity.com

