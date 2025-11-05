Return to Southampton County: A Vivid Portrait of the Fight for Freedom and Justice in Post-Civil War America

David J. Mason’s third installment in his celebrated trilogy: Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes: Return to Southampton County.

Historical Fiction Explores Parson Sykes’s Journey Through Civil War and Reconstruction

Mason captures both the brutality and the beauty of a time when America was redefining its soul. His story invites readers to reflect on what freedom truly means, and what it costs to claim it.” — Karen Almeida, Literary Titan

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMG ePublishing, LLC is excited to announce the release of David J. Mason’s third installment in his celebrated trilogy: Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes: Return to Southampton County. This captivating novel chronicles Parson Sykes's journey, born into slavery, as he fights for freedom, dignity, and justice amidst the Civil War and Reconstruction eras.The Return to Southampton County is an exploration of the Reconstruction Era through the lens of one man’s journey from enslavement to freedom. Mason intricately weaves historical events with personal narratives, offering a vivid portrayal of the challenges and triumphs faced by Parson Sykes and his family. The book captures the essence of the Reconstruction period, highlighting the complexities of integrating formerly enslaved individuals into a society still grappling with the consequences of the Civil War.Set against the backdrop of the Civil War and Reconstruction, Return to Southampton County traces Parson’s journey from enslavement in Virginia to his enlistment in the Union Army and his return home to a world both liberated and broken. Through meticulous research and vivid storytelling, Mason traces Parson’s transformation from an enslaved teenager in Virginia to a Union Army veteran and civil rights advocate.The narrative explores the challenges faced by formerly enslaved individuals as they navigate a society grappling with the aftermath of war and the complexities of Reconstruction. Mason highlights key historical milestones, including the ratification of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments, as well as the establishment of the Freedmen’s Bureau.The novel presents a powerful portrayal of resilience, highlighting the significance of education, land ownership, and political engagement in attaining genuine freedom. Mason’s engaging writing, enriched by family anecdotes and oral histories, connects past struggles to ongoing efforts for equality and justice. Through Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes: Return to Southampton County, he continues his mission to preserve the voices of those who fought not just for freedom, but for dignity, remembrance, and truth.The Return to Southampton County is a significant contribution to historical literature. It is highly recommended for readers interested in Civil War history, African American genealogy , and the fight for civil rights. Readers’ Favorite’s reviewer Alissa Deann said, “This book is heartfelt, detailed, and engaging. Parson is a great inspiration to me. I found this book to be educational; I learned a lot about the past and how equality among people, despite race, came about.”About the AuthorBorn and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, David J. Mason holds a Master of Science degree from Hampton University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Norfolk State University, and is a graduate of the United States Army War College. A two-time winner of the International AAHGS Book Awards (IABA) and recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, Mason brings a unique blend of military discipline, historical scholarship, and personal heritage to his work.

