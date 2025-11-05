New Book 'Resilient Citizens' Redefines Modern Preparedness for an Age of Global Instability

Resilient Citizens

Resilience is a mindset. Learn how others have seized their agency and how you can not just live - but thrive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of cascading crises and deep social divides, Resilient Citizens : The People, Perils, and Politics of Modern Preparedness offers a groundbreaking exploration of how individuals and societies can endure and adapt. This timely book challenges stereotypes of "preppers" and offers a positive, agency-driven guide to fostering personal, community, and national resilience in an unpredictable world. Published by Forefront Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book officially launched in print and e-book formats.Written by Dr. Chris Ellis, and drawn on more than 25 years of military, academic, and field experience, he examines the people who choose to prepare for the unexpected—not out of fear, but from a belief in self-reliance, community, and hope. Through data-driven research, case studies, and deeply human stories, Resilient Citizens reframes “prepping” as a rational, civic-minded response to an age of uncertainty.“Preparedness is something you do; resiliency is the result,” says Ellis. “This book is not about fear—it’s about agency, growth, and thriving.”The book opens with a foreword by Dr. Bradley Garrett, author of Bunker: What It Takes to Survive the Apocalypse, who praises Ellis’s work as “a holistic framework for understanding preparedness at every scale” and predicts it will “be a staple reference for decades to come.”A Comprehensive Look at the People, Perils, and Politics of SurvivalThe book is structured around a peer-reviewed model of People, Perils, and Politics:• People: Profiles five archetypes of resilient citizens—Homesteaders (focused on food and self-sufficiency), Sentinels (emphasizing security and protection), the Interdependent (building community networks), Noahs (preparing for large-scale disruptions), and the Faithful (integrating spiritual readiness). These stories highlight diverse motivations and strategies, showing how anyone can adapt and blend approaches for their unique circumstances.• Perils: Explores the psychological, emotional, and social ways we process risks, from house fires to economic collapses. Ellis draws on experts like Nassim Taleb and Paul Slovic to explain biases that hinder preparedness, while showcasing institutional efforts investing billions in simulations and mitigation.• Politics: Delves into U.S. civil defense history from the 1940s to 1960s, using declassified documents from the Truman, Eisenhower, and Kennedy presidential libraries to reveal how well-intentioned policies stigmatized individual readiness. Contrasting with international successes like Switzerland, Sweden, and Latvia, Ellis provides warnings and encouragements for modern policy.Ellis argues that preparedness is not the fringe behavior of “doomsday preppers” but a revival of timeless human wisdom: the will to endure, adapt, and rebuild.Endorsed by a diverse array of experts, Resilient Citizens has earned high praise. Retired USAF General Glen D. VanHerck calls it "crucial" for strategic deterrence. Preparedness expert John Ramey hails Ellis as "one of the most important voices in risk and resiliency." Dr. Lucy Easthope deems it "fascinating and definitive," while Tucker Max wishes he'd had it for his homesteading start. James Pogue describes it as "illuminating," mapping a fractured America where resilience is a quiet rebellion, and Peachy Keenan hails it as “essential” and “highly recommended!”About the AuthorDr. Chris Ellis is a 26-year combat officer and expert in disaster studies with a PhD from Cornell University. Over his career, he has worked counterinsurgency, humanitarian response, and disaster planning and response across the globe. His work bridges military experience, faith, and rigorous academic analysis to understand how individuals and nations prepare for crisis. Ellis lives with his family in the United States. This work is done in his private capacity and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of War or his current command.Book DetailsTitle: Resilient Citizens: The People, Perils, and Politics of Modern PreparednessAuthor: Dr. Chris EllisForeword: Dr. Bradley GarrettPublisher: Forefront Books, NashvilleDistribution: Simon & SchusterPublication Date: November 4, 2025Print ISBN: 978-1-63763-448-6Pages: 368Format: Hardcover, e-bookAvailabilityResilient Citizens is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and independent bookstores nationwide.________________________________________Contact:Email: ResilientCitizens@gmail.comWebsite: www.ResilientCitizens.com

