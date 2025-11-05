Studio CT welcomes unprecedented record breaking crowds to Betsey Johnson’s first art exhibit

Betsey Johnson with author Mercedes Ganon. “I am a huge fan and would give her the shirt off my back, literally, so I gave her my self designed jacket instead” quipped Mercedes. Photo by peakPRgroup Shanesa and Nancy Fath, the mother-daughter founders of Studio CT, an interior design, studio and contemporary art collective with the iconic Betsey Johnson. Photo by Roger Kisby.

AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio CT gallery space was transformed into a shimmering world of color, creativity, and charisma as fashion icon Betsey Johnson unveiled her first-ever art exhibition to a record breaking and awe-inspired crowd.From the moment the doors opened, hundreds of guests were immersed in a wonderland of original drawings and paintings that captured Betsey’s unmistakable energy, wildly whimsical, deeply human, and powerfully feminine. Guests, collectors, designers, and fans alike came from near and far to witness the next chapter of an icon who has spent decades reimagining what it means to live artfully.Betsey welcomed every visitor with the rare gift of her time and attention. She greeted guests not just as bystanders, but as cherished individuals—her eyes bright, her laughter genuine, her interest sincere. Betsey’s openness and selflessness left a lasting impression. Her authentic curiosity and welcoming presence created moments of extraordinary connection to all.Celebrity designer and best‑selling author Mercedes Ganon was visibly moved as Betsey admired her coat, which Mercedes had designed herself. Without hesitation, Mercedes offered the jacket to Betsey—Along with a copy of new book ‘How To Survive A Knockout’, Betsey graciously accepted, taking both gifts home as a token of shared admiration. Swarovski‑recognized jewelry designer Margaret Rowe described the evening as “one of the most wonderful exhibits” she had ever attended. Singer Queeny King recalled a quiet, poignant discussion with Betsey about their mutual friend, (Queeny’s mother-in-law,) chart‑topping legend Cher. Emmy winning costume designer Brenda Cooper and Betsey talked about Cooper’s innovative and unique designs on The Nanny.Publicist Christine Peake of peakPRgroup was on hand keeping the hundreds of fans and art enthusiasts in line as they all awaited their personal moment with Betsey.“Betsey has the rarest gift,” said Nancy Fath, co-founder of Studio CT. “She makes every single person feel like they are the most important person in the room. She signed shoes, hugged guests, admired handmade gifts, and gave her full heart. Her spirit lit up the gallery."Studio CT Upcoming: Legendary Lawrence Schiller in person.Saturday Dec 6th, 2025 Artist talk and book signing. A rare opportunity to meet Lawrence Schiller in person. Schiller’s extraordinary body of work spans more than six decades and includes some of the most iconic portraits ever captured . From the haunting final photographs of Marilyn Monroe to unforgettable images of Muhammad Ali, Paul Newman, and Robert F. Kennedy. His photographs, featured in Life, Look, and The Saturday Evening Post, chronicle not only public figures, but the intimate and powerful stories behind their personas. His creative collaborations include multiple film works and projects with celebrated author Norman Mailer.ABOUT STUDIO CTStudio CT is a design-build atelier and art collective in Agoura Hills, California. Founded by Nancy and Shanesa Fath, the studio merges fine art, photography, interiors, and craftsmanship to create meaningful cultural experiences. Studio CT showcases celebrated artists from around the world while offering bespoke design and build services rooted in creativity, architectural integrity and storytelling.Visit Studio CTArt lovers and collectors can visit Studio CTlocated at 28873 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills, CA.Private appointments and artwork inquiries are welcome.Additional Information:mercedesmusic.comHow to Survive a Knockout is available on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/How-Survive-Knockout-Mercedes-Ganon/dp/1962984397 How to Survive a Knockout is available on Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/how-to-survive-a-knockout-mercedes-ganon/1147014545

