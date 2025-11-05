ZetaGig, an American Semiconductor Company, Appoints Industry Veteran Karl Mehta as Chairman of the Board

Karl Mehta

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZetaGig Inc., a pioneering pre-IPO American semiconductor company developing breakthrough technology for blockchain and AI computing, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Karl Mehta as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Mehta, a serial entrepreneur, brings over 30 years of experience building and scaling technology companies, with a proven track record of leading multiple successful exits in the fintech and enterprise software space.Founded in 2022, ZetaGig quickly emerged as a market disruptor by engineering ASIC chips for Bitcoin mining that are positioned to surpass existing industry leaders in both efficiency and performance with a clear roadmap to 2nm process technology. ZetaGig’s Z1 chip, implemented in a prior generation process node, is field-proven and has delivered public results that exceed competitors when normalized to the same process, achieving exceptional efficiency at breakthrough cost—backed by independent validation and high-profile industry partnerships.Mr. Mehta’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as ZetaGig raises an equity financing round to accelerate its go-to-market strategy, aiming for rapid deployment and profitability within 16 months. ZetaGig is on track to capture a large share of the global Bitcoin blockchain hardware market by leveraging its unique patent pending architecture, chip design, rapid innovation cycle, and robust partner ecosystem.“We are thrilled to welcome Karl Mehta as Chairman of the Board,” said Sandeep Gupta, Founder and CEO of ZetaGig. “Karl’s leadership and deep experience in technology innovation and business execution will strengthen ZetaGig’s position as the U.S. leader in a sector critical to blockchain and next-gen computing. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize efficiency and profitability across the crypto mining and high-performance computing industries.”Karl Mehta is a successful founder with 3 other successful exits, and a former White House Presidential Innovation Fellow. His previous companies include PlaySpan, acquired by VISA, and EdCast, acquired by Cornerstone. Mehta will help guide ZetaGig’s strategic initiatives as it scales its world-class engineering team and targets a $10 billion+ valuation by 2028.With a rapidly growing team, several granted patents, and a suite of patent pending applications, set to anchor future system builds, ZetaGig is positioned to drive the next era of blockchain and AI hardware innovation.About ZetagigZetagig is a fabless semiconductor company developing high-performance and energy-efficient chip solutions for bitcoin mining and other High Performance Computing markets. With an innovative approach combining fundamental architectural research and an enterprising startup philosophy, Zetagig aims to gain market share through superior product performance achieved by patent-pending technology. The company is based in the US and has partnerships with leading industry suppliers. For more information, visit zetagig.com or email admin@zetagig.com

