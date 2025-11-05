Have your say: help shape the RCP’s future

There’s only one week left to complete the 2025 survey to shape the future direction of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP). If you are a fellow or a member of the RCP, please take just 10 minutes to tell us what you want from your college over the next three years.

RCP fellows and members, your voice matters – and there’s still time to make it count.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is setting its priorities for 2026 and beyond, and we want your experiences, challenges and ambitions to guide the way. By sharing your views, you’ll help shape our 2026–29 strategy and ensure your membership delivers even greater value – from education and CPD opportunities to how we champion excellence in patient care and training.

RCP fellows and members, please take just 10 minutes to complete our confidential membership survey by 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 November.

Every response helps us understand what truly matters to our members and fellows. As a thank you, you’ll be entered into a draw to win one of ten £100 gift cards.

We’ve already gathered insights through events, trust visits and committees – now we need feedback from far and wide. This is your chance to influence the future of your college.

The survey is hosted by independent research company Enventure Research. You’ll log in using your email address to confirm your membership. If you experience any issues, contact helpline@enventure.co.uk or call 0800 0092 117.

Thank you for being part of our world-leading community of doctors dedicated to improving health and care for all.