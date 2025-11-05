Mediplex Property Group Acquires Ambulatory Surgical Center-Anchored Healthcare Facility in West Chester, PA
The entire first floor houses the MUVE-West Chester Ambulatory Surgery Center and Stay Suites, an integrated, state-of-the-art specialty medical facility managed by Surgery Partners, a national healthcare firm that owns and operates more than 250 locations in 30 states.
The entire second floor of the building, comprising 12,743sf of rentable space, is readily divisible and available for immediate lease in the high-demand West Chester market.
This sale-leaseback transaction is the latest addition to Mediplex Property Group’s expanding portfolio of healthcare-focused real estate.
CBRE facilitated the transaction, led by the team of Stephen Marzullo, Stephen Gersbach and Adam Silverman and Scott Gabrielsen.
ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP
Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer and investor serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully built its portfolio through both strategic acquisitions as well as delivering a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients’ partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.
For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.
Mediplex Property Group
+1 267-513-1979
