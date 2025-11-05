Mediplex Property Group Acquires Ambulatory Surgical Center-Anchored Healthcare Facility in West Chester, PA

Mediplex West Chester Mediplex Mediplex Acquisition

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mediplex Property Group has acquired a 28,127sf healthcare facility situated on 6.4 acres located at 1230 American Boulevard in West Chester, PA. Just 3 miles from downtown West Chester and Chester County Hospital, the highly-visible facility is conveniently located off Airport Road and offers exceptional access to Route 202 as well as nearby Route 100, strategically connecting with other regional highways and major local thoroughfares serving fast-growing Chester County.The entire first floor houses the MUVE-West Chester Ambulatory Surgery Center and Stay Suites, an integrated, state-of-the-art specialty medical facility managed by Surgery Partners, a national healthcare firm that owns and operates more than 250 locations in 30 states.The entire second floor of the building, comprising 12,743sf of rentable space, is readily divisible and available for immediate lease in the high-demand West Chester market.This sale-leaseback transaction is the latest addition to Mediplex Property Group’s expanding portfolio of healthcare-focused real estate.CBRE facilitated the transaction, led by the team of Stephen Marzullo, Stephen Gersbach and Adam Silverman and Scott Gabrielsen.ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUPMediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer and investor serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully built its portfolio through both strategic acquisitions as well as delivering a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients’ partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company’s website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

