Building Paradise: Inside Panama’s First Modern Farm Village, Lega Vera

The farm village is comprised of 50 homesites ranging from intimate fincas to expansive ranchos.

A new modern farm village where land, food, and community come together to redefine true wealth is currently being developed outside of Panama City.

Lega Vera is a place for those ready to live with intention. We believe true wealth is rooted in the land, enriched by community, and nourished by what we grow and share.” — Thomas Patton

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new community has emerged in Panama, redefining the meaning of modern luxury through healthy food and a connection to land and community. Just an hour outside Panama City, Lega Vera is calling itself a “farm village,” where architecture, agriculture, and community come together to offer residents a lifestyle not possible in urban centers.Founded by locals Thomas Patton and Adriana Roquer, the husband-and-wife team behind the award-winning regenerative farm Coquira Soil Project —recently featured by Forbes Travel Guide as a top destination in the country—Lega Vera is the first of its kind in Panama: a modern agrihood that invites residents to live with intention, grounded in tropical abundance, kinship, and well-being.Spread across 300 hectares, Lega Vera will initially offer 50 tropical homesteads and small farms—called fincas and ranchos—that connect to a Latin-style village center with a café, market, equestrian stables, recreational areas, and a boutique hotel. The master plan, led by architect Edward McGrath, draws from tropical Latin vernacular and Mediterranean design, using local materials, shaded courtyards, and passive cooling to create homes that breathe with the landscape. Each homesite follows the contours of the land, encouraging food forests, edible gardens, and a life deeply connected to the earth.“Lega Vera is a place for those ready to live with intention,” says co-founder Thomas Patton. “We believe true wealth is rooted in the land, enriched by community, and nourished by what we grow and share.”That belief is woven into every detail. Food sovereignty—the ability to grow, share, and sustain nourishment from one’s own soil—is the heart of the Lega Vera vision. Making the community truly unique, residents are supported in all their food cultivation endeavors by a dedicated Farm Concierge team drawn from the Coquira Soil Project, offering expertise in agroforestry, holistic grazing, and tropical food systems. Whether creating a home surrounded by a tropical food forest, growing coffee or cacao for homemade chocolate, or cultivating a working farm with grazing animals, every resident participates in a living cycle of abundance and enjoys access to the world’s most nutritious food.Modeled on the lifestyle principles of the world’s Blue Zones, where longevity and well-being are nurtured through diet, movement, and strong social connection, Lega Vera stands as a beacon of a new kind of prosperity—one defined not by accumulation, but by health, community, and stewardship. Here, true wealth is measured in organic food, meaningful relationships, and a life lived close to the rhythms of the land.The first phase of homesites is now open for reservation, with a Founders Circle offering early pricing and the opportunity to co-create the culture of the village. For international residents, Panama’s real-estate residency program provides a clear path to permanent residency through property ownership valued at $200,000 or more—making Lega Vera both a haven and a homecoming.Lega Vera was master-planned by Edward McGrath & Associates with brand and creative direction by Latitude Regenerative Real Estate

