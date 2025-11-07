11th Annual Snow Globe Concert Returns to Warm Hearts and Fill Plates This Holiday Season

Join us Thursday, Dec. 11 at The Royal Room for Seattle's beloved holiday tradition benefiting Northwest Harvest. Doors 6:30 PM | Show 7:30 PM | Tickets $25

11-year tradition unites Seattle musicians at The Royal Room Dec. 11 to raise funds for Northwest Harvest, providing meals for those in need.

There's something special about gathering during the holidays with music and purpose. The Snow Globe Concert isn't just a show—it's our community taking care of each other when it matters most.” — Kristin Chambers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the season of giving approaches, Seattle's most heartwarming holiday tradition returns. The 11th Annual Snow Globe Concert takes the stage at The Royal Room on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 7:30 PM, bringing together extraordinary local musicians for an evening that transforms the magic of live music into meals for our neighbors in need.For over a decade, singer-songwriter Kristin Chambers has shepherded this annual celebration of music and community, creating a concert experience that's as much about connection as it is about making a tangible difference. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to Northwest Harvest, providing meals to unhoused individuals and families throughout the Pacific Northwest."There's something special about gathering during the holidays with music and purpose," says Chambers. "The Snow Globe Concert isn't just a show—it's our community taking care of each other when it matters most."This year's lineup showcases the depth of Seattle's music scene, featuring talented local artists who donate their time and artistry to the cause. The intimate setting of The Royal Room creates the perfect atmosphere for an evening that feels less like a concert and more like a warm gathering of friends united by the spirit of the season.The impact speaks for itself: over its 11-year history, the Snow Globe Concert has raised funds equivalent to more than 150,000 meals for Northwest Harvest. In a region where food insecurity affects thousands of families, this annual event has become a beacon of hope and a testament to what communities can accomplish when they come together.As the lights dim and the first notes fill The Royal Room, attendees will experience what makes the Snow Globe Concert an essential part of Seattle's holiday season: the rare and beautiful combination of outstanding music, genuine community spirit, and the knowledge that being present makes a real difference.EVENT DETAILS:What: 11th Annual Snow Globe Concert benefiting Northwest HarvestWhen: Thursday, December 11, 2025 | Doors 6:30 PM, Show 7:30 PMWhere: The Royal Room, Seattle, WATickets: $25 advance, $30 day of showInfo: https://www.strangertickets.com/events/172040569/the-11th-annual-snow-globe-benefitting-northwest-harvest About Northwest Harvest: Northwest Harvest is Washington State's leading hunger relief agency, distributing food to hundreds of food banks, meal programs, and high-need schools across the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.