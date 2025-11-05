GiveDirectly & Propel Send Emergency Cash to New York Families Missing SNAP Benefits Due to Government Shutdown

Direct $50 relief payments reach poorest New York families as they lose food assistance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the government shutdown disrupts SNAP benefits for 3 million New Yorkers, GiveDirectly and Propel are delivering emergency cash assistance to New York families facing sudden food insecurity.Propel, a New York–based technology company whose app helps millions of SNAP households manage their benefits, and GiveDirectly have partnered to respond to this crisis. Together, we are quickly identifying the families most affected and sending funds directly to them—securely and immediately.Starting November 1, every New York family receiving the maximum SNAP allotment who uses the Propel app is invited to enroll for a $50 emergency cash transfer on the day they miss their scheduled November benefit.This relief is made possible by $1 million gifts from the New York Health Foundation ( NYHealth ) and Robin Hood , whose support ensures New York's most vulnerable families don't go hungry during this unprecedented crisis.“The ripple effects of the shutdown are hurting more people every day. It is unconscionable to deprive the hungry of food assistance and force them to choose between eating, keeping the lights on, or paying rent,” said David Sandman, Ph.D., President and CEO of NYHealth. “Just as SNAP does when fully funded, these dollars support the autonomy and dignity of New Yorkers so they can shop for food without relying on overwhelmed food pantries.”“New Yorkers who meet SNAP’s eligibility requirements rightfully expect to draw on the federal program’s support to help feed their families, and they should not go hungry,” said Matthew Klein, Chief Program and Impact Officer at Robin Hood. “We are proud to be in partnership with organizations and donors who are working to help our neighbors during this challenging period. While $50 is clearly not enough to feed a family for a month, this immediate cash infusion will help New York families put something on the table and provide some peace of mind.”The Scale of the Crisis in New YorkNationwide, an estimated 2.1 million Americans missed their SNAP deposits on November 1, with that number growing daily. Propel's data reveals the urgent reality facing families:- Nearly 70% of affected households had less than $10 remaining in their benefit accounts before missing their November payment- 42% have already visited a food bank this month, and half expect to return in the coming week.- Half report skipping meals to make ends meetFast, Direct Relief to Those Who Need It MostGiveDirectly and Propel are using Propel's data to identify and reach the poorest families immediately—those receiving the maximum SNAP allotment, a key indicator of extremely low income. As each family misses their expected SNAP deposit, they receive a notification through the Propel app and can sign up for a $50 emergency payment within minutes."When families lose access to critical food assistance, they need help immediately—not weeks from now," says Laura Keen, U.S Program Director at GiveDirectly. "Direct cash gives families the flexibility to buy what they actually need, whether that's groceries, diapers, or transport to get to the food bank. We can get these funds to New York's poorest families within a day of when they miss their SNAP deposit.""New York families shouldn't have to choose between paying rent and feeding their kids because of a government shutdown," says Jimmy Chen, co-founder and CEO of Propel. "We can get cash directly into the hands of the families who need it most, right when they need it. This won't replace SNAP, but it can help a parent buy groceries today instead of sending their kids to bed hungry tonight."Who is eligible to receive money? The lowest-income New York families who use the Propel app and miss their scheduled November SNAP payment are eligible to receive emergency funds through this program. Specifically, Propel users who regularly receive a maximum SNAP allotment for a household of 3 or greater. Because we do not require users to provide granular household information, this is our balanced approach to targeting families with clear high-need while avoiding burdensome verification processes that would slow down payments.To learn more about the relief effort or make a donation, visit GiveDirectly.org/snapMedia Contacts:GiveDirectly, Yonah Lieberman, press@givedirectly.org +1-202-277-6602Propel, Rosalind Bonnat, Rosalind.Bonnat@joinpropel.com +1-612-810-9356NYHealth, Arica VanBoxtel, vanboxtel@nyhealthfoundation.org

