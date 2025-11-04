Budget 2025 opens the door for a 'Team Canada' response to the housing and homelessness crisis: CAEH

With more than half of Canadians worried about their housing security, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness is urging action from all levels of government.

OTTAWA, CANADA, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of a trade war, growing geopolitical instability and an increasingly fragile housing and labour market, over half of Canadians are concerned about the possibility of losing their home if their financial situation were to change – a stark reminder of the urgent need for action on housing and homelessness.

The 2025 federal budget, tabled today by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, calls on all levels of government to come together through a ‘Team Canada’ approach and opens the door for the federal government to negotiate a new Canada Housing Accord with provinces and territories.

“The housing and homelessness crisis is holding us back as a country – and it’s too big for any one government to tackle alone,” said Tim Richter, President and CEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness (CAEH), “The investments in housing and infrastructure in Budget 2025 open the door to the ‘Team Canada’ action we need to solve the crisis once and for all.”

Budget 2025 announced investments in housing and infrastructure, including the allocation of funding through Build Canada Homes; confirmed funding for urban, rural, and northern Indigenous housing; and announced a new Build Communities Strong Fund for infrastructure.

Since 2017, the federal government has invested billions in housing and homelessness through the National Housing Strategy, their subsequent housing plan and Build Canada Homes. Budget 2025 builds on that federal leadership – but delivering the housing safety net Canadians need will require all orders of government at the table.

“Canadians are struggling to keep their housing and are worried sick about what the future holds. The best way to help them is for all levels of government to work together,” Richter said.

Provinces and territories have critical roles to play through removing barriers and reducing the cost of housing construction, aligning zoning and building codes to allow scaling of offsite construction, building and operating new supportive and community housing, and preventing and reducing homelessness.

The CAEH looks forward to working with the federal government to roll out the investments in today’s budget earmarked for the rapid deployment of desperately-needed supportive housing units in communities across the country through Build Canada Homes. At the same time, the federal government must work with provinces and territories to deliver the necessary wraparound supports for these units.

In the coming days, the CAEH will be following up on today’s announcement with federal officials, to:

• Urge collaboration with provinces, territories and municipalities to deploy Bridge Housing through Build Canada Homes to support a rapid response to unsheltered homelessness. This is particularly critical with another harsh winter on the horizon and thousands of people living outdoors.

• Reinforce that housing investments must include clear, outcome-oriented targets to deliver reductions in homelessness and core housing need.

• Discuss the need for ongoing federal investment in refugee and asylum seeker housing to ensure these populations are supported effectively and to relieve pressure on emergency shelter systems.

• Determine the implications of the comprehensive expenditure review on the department of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Canada, including Reaching Home.

The CAEH looks forward to working with all orders of government to turn today’s commitments into real homes and lasting solutions for Canadians.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.