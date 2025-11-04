New report shows LAUNCH aligns with Trump’s Talent Strategy for America

Boise, Idaho – The Office of the Governor released a new report today outlining how Idaho LAUNCH is meeting the five pillars of President Donald Trump’s Talent Strategy for America.

The new report is available at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/launch-report-trump-americas-talent-strategy_.pdf

President Trump’s administration recently expressed support for LAUNCH, Idaho’s innovative new program to support the American worker.

“The Trump administration’s recognition of Idaho LAUNCH this year was a defining moment. Idaho LAUNCH fits perfectly into President Trump’s vision for the American worker. With LAUNCH, Idaho is leading the nation in preparing our young people for rewarding careers in a dynamic workforce environment,” Governor Brad Little said.

“Preparing the next generation of American workers for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow is my top priority. Idaho LAUNCH is a powerful example of what’s possible when state leaders, employers, and educators come together to invest in the American workforce and ensure more young people can pursue and attain in-demand, mortgage-paying jobs. Governor Little’s bold leadership is keeping Idaho’s workforce competitive,” U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer said during a recent visit to Idaho.

The full strategy from the U.S. Department of Labor is available at this link: https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/2025/08/Americas-Talent-Strategy-Building-the-Workforce-for-the-Golden-Age.pdf

LAUNCH demonstrates extraordinary success in its first year

Governor Little highlighted the eye-popping success of LAUNCH in its first year at a proclamation signing ceremony earlier this year.

LAUNCH demonstrated the following successes in its first year:

9% increase in enrollment across all institutions, with the Magic Valley experiencing a whopping 25% increase;

18% surge in community college enrollment;

15% increase in the number of career technical students;

15% increase in the number of economically disadvantaged students going on;

8% increase in the number of kids taking dual credit, meaning more students than ever before are thinking about college and careers BEFORE going on;

16% increase in the number of Hispanic students going on;

an astounding 19% increase in students with less than a 2.7 GPA going on. These are students who may have never considered pursuing a rewarding, in-demand profession.

President Donald Trump issued a similar proclamation earlier this year. In it he said, “we reaffirm our belief in excellence by putting America first and investing in the best training and retraining opportunities that will result in a stronger workforce and a booming economy.”