Psynth Announces Full Founding Team as Growth Accelerates in AI-Powered Psychological Reporting

Empowering Clinicians with Intelligent Solutions for the $9 Billion Mental-Health Diagnostics Market

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psynth, Inc., the AI platform transforming psychological report writing, announced today that its founding leadership team is now in place and poised to accelerate growth in the $9 billion mental-health diagnostics market. With expertise spanning psychology, AI engineering, and startup scaling, the company is rapidly becoming a category leader in intelligent report generation for clinical psychologists.

Founded to address one of the most broken parts of mental-health care—the administrative burden of assessment and reporting—Psynth enables clinicians to generate gold-standard diagnostic reports in under an hour, compared to the six-to-ten hours typical today. With a $300,000 run rate in less than 6 months, Psynth has strong demand among assessment-focused clinicians.

The Founding Team

Stephen Stearman, CEO

Stearman, a veteran technology leader with a track record in scaling companies, leads Psynth’s business and growth strategy. “The mental-health crisis in America is dire,” said Stearman. “For me, the opportunity to empower psychologists to serve more patients—and in turn, help more individuals access critical support faster—is incredibly exciting. I deeply understand the importance of this work, both for individuals and for society.”

Dr. Jennie Barnes, PhD, Head of Psychology

Dr. Barnes has joined Psynth full-time and will guide clinical quality, accuracy, and research partnerships. With a PhD in Psychology from Oklahoma State University and deep experience serving neurodivergent populations through Cherokee Nation Healthcare Services, she brings both scientific rigor and compassion to Psynth’s development.

“Too often, the administrative burden of report writing takes clinicians away from what we do best—connecting with and understanding our patients,” Dr. Barnes said. “Psynth helps clinicians provide better, more personalized care by streamlining the tedious aspects of assessment. When we spend less time on paperwork and more time seeing each individual’s strengths and needs, everyone benefits.”

Jorge Bejas, Founding Engineer

Bejas joined Psynth on September 3, 2025, bringing deep expertise in AI and software architecture. His leadership ensures the platform remains secure, scalable, and continuously improves report accuracy and usability.

Market Opportunity and Vision

Psynth’s current offering addresses a $400 million annual market in report writing alone and serves as a wedge into the broader $9 billion diagnostics market. The company plans to expand into neuropsychological, school, and forensic psychology by 2026, followed by intelligent intake and ambient-listening tools that can further reduce clinician workload.

“Our mission is to empower psychologists—together,” said Dr. Barnes. “By blending clinical expertise with ethical, clinician-driven AI, we’re creating tools that honor the complexity of human minds while making care more accessible.”

About Psynth

Psynth, Inc. is an AI-powered platform that transforms test results, intake data, and clinical observations into high-quality diagnostic reports ready for clinician review in minutes rather than hours. Built in collaboration with licensed psychologists, Psynth supports more than 350 assessments and is designed for HIPAA-compliant, secure clinical workflows.

Learn more at www.psynth.ai or contact stephen@psynth.ai for media inquiries.

