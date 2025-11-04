Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,031 in the last 365 days.

Florida Honors Marine Corps on 250th Anniversary

Florida Honors Marine Corps on 250th Anniversary

November 4, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – A cake cutting ceremony will be held at the Florida Capitol on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. to honor the U.S. Marine Corps on its 250th anniversary. The 30-minute ceremony will be conducted on the Fourth Floor Rotunda and hosted by retired Marine Corps Major General James S. Hartsell, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The public is invited to attend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Florida Honors Marine Corps on 250th Anniversary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more