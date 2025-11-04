Florida Honors Marine Corps on 250th Anniversary November 4, 2025 TALLAHASSEE – A cake cutting ceremony will be held at the Florida Capitol on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. to honor the U.S. Marine Corps on its 250th anniversary. The 30-minute ceremony will be conducted on the Fourth Floor Rotunda and hosted by retired Marine Corps Major General James S. Hartsell, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The public is invited to attend.

