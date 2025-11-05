Romp n’ Roll Franchise Appoints Eryn Pittsonberger as Director of Marketing

Franchise marketing leader with multi-industry experience in fitness, hospitality, and professional sports joins to drive growth, consistency and engagement

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romp n’ Roll, the early-childhood enrichment and play franchise, today announced the appointment of Eryn Pittsonberger as Director of Marketing. In this role, Pittsonberger will lead brand strategy, digital innovation, and franchise marketing initiatives designed to accelerate awareness, demand generation, and member engagement across the company’s rapidly expanding footprint.Pittsonberger brings more than a decade of cross-industry marketing leadership across franchising, fitness, hospitality, and professional sports. Most recently, she served as a Brand Director at Burn Boot Camp, the national boutique fitness franchise with over 350 locations and 140,000 members nationwide, where she oversaw large-scale brand campaigns, creative development, and local marketing enablement for franchise partners.Prior to her time in fitness, Pittsonberger led marketing for Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar, a full-service restaurant franchise, where she elevated brand awareness through multi-channel advertising, guest loyalty programs, and local store marketing. Her career began in professional sports with ESPN and the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, where she directed social media and digital marketing strategy, helping grow the Hornets fan engagement, online following, and content performance exponentially during one of the most transformative eras in the franchise’s history.“Eryn has a rare blend of creativity, heart, and strategic vision,” said Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n’ Roll. “She understands what makes this brand special and how to bring that to life in ways that connect with families and support our franchisees. We’re thrilled to have her on the team as we enter an exciting new chapter for Romp n’ Roll.”“From the moment we met Eryn, it was clear she shares our passion for the joy and impact that Romp n’ Roll brings to children and parents every day,” added Babz Barnett, Co-Founder of Romp n’ Roll. “Her energy and insight will help us tell that story in new and meaningful ways.”As Director of Marketing, Pittsonberger will oversee brand positioning, campaign development, content and social strategy, PR, and marketing operations. Her focus will include strengthening Romp n’ Roll’s franchise marketing toolkit, modernizing lead-nurture journeys, and sharpening conversion pathways from discovery to enrollment. She will also lead efforts to elevate local activation playbooks, digital advertising performance, and franchise storytelling.“I’m honored to join the innovative team at Romp n’ Roll,” said Eryn Pittsonberger. “This brand delivers experiences that spark curiosity, confidence, joy for young children and meaningful moments for families. My goal is to translate that emotion into clear, consistent storytelling and high-performing marketing that empowers our franchise partners to grow. When we’re aligned on that journey, every message feels more consistent, and every dollar we spend works harder.”Pittsonberger will collaborate closely with Romp n’ Roll’s leadership team and franchise community to advance the company’s brand strategy and growth initiatives heading into 2025 and beyond.About Romp n’ RollRomp n’ Roll is an early-childhood enrichment and play-based learning franchise designed to help young children learn, play, and grow through expertly crafted classes, parties, and camps. With a welcoming, creative, and safe environment, Romp n’ Roll partners with families to spark a lifelong love of learning and discovery. To learn more about franchising opportunities or to find a location near you, visit rompnroll.com

