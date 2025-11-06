Edge Zero Drives Commercial and Industrial Growth in the Philippines through Strategic Partnerships

Through distributor channels and commercial and industrial deployments, the company supports energy management, voltage optimization and power reliability.

MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edge Zero has achieved significant commercial success in the Philippines by collaborating with leading distributors and utilities to support voltage optimization and power quality improvements across the commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.Working alongside Aboitiz, Pi Energy (a First Philippine Holdings company), and other regional partners, Edge Zero has established a national presence, supporting both energy distributors and end-users. For more than a decade, Edge Zero has maintained a team of professionals in Makati, which today consists of over 35 experts specializing in advanced electronics and electrical engineering. The company also partners with MKFF for manufacturing, reinforcing its commitment to local economic participation and technical excellence.Edge Zero’s integrated energy management suite combines real-time monitoring hardware with intelligent analytics to enhance efficiency and operational performance for facilities of all sizes. The EdgeSensor provides real-time data on power quality, load performance, transformer stress, and other key metrics. Edge Zero’s Energy Monitor delivers in-building visibility into energy consumption, power quality and equipment stress. These hardware solutions feed data into its EdgeConnected™ platform, enabling centralized analytics and alerts while seamlessly integrating with building management and energy systems.The Edge Zero energy management and voltage optimization solution has been deployed across a wide array of high-impact facilities, including those supporting the following:• City of San Fernando schools (Department of Energy initiative)• Apex Mining• IBM Plaza• Nexem EDM Technology Inc.• Jollibee• Land Registration Authority• Royal Cargo Inc.• Shangri-La Plaza and Sheraton HotelsThese deployments are driving measurable energy savings, improved power quality and equipment longevity for major brands and government institutions."We’re proud of the trust placed in our low-voltage network sensing solution by some of the region’s most iconic institutions. Edge Zero delivers innovative real-time energy management solutions that empower customers in the Philippines to reduce the high electricity costs and, at the same time, report on RA11285 requirements,” said Prateek Shah, President at Edge Zero, Philippines. “The Philippines is a standout example of how thoughtful channel partnerships and proven technology can rapidly scale impact."Edge Zero also continues to collaborate with major distribution network service providers (DNSPs), including BENECO, MORE Power, ABOITIZ, NEECO and PANELCO, to enhance grid visibility and reliability by pairing its EdgeSensor transformer monitors with its low-voltage network sensing platform, EdgeConnected, bringing real-time intelligence to the low-voltage network.For more information about Edge Zero’s solutions, visit http://edgezero.co About Edge ZeroEdge Zero provides proprietary low-voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to enhance grid resilience and de-risk operations through the energy transition. The company serves utilities in North America, the UK, Brazil and Southeast Asia, as well as distribution system operators in Australia, where over 7 million end customers are represented. Edge Zero technology offers real-time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low-voltage electricity network. Its proprietary EdgeConnected™ software equips utilities with the data analytics needed to manage distribution network assets and optimize customer solar, battery and EV charging assets in real time, within the physical constraints of the grid.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.