Travel Advisory Update: Lane Shifts and Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for November 14-15 on Elmwood Avenue in Providence

Starting on Friday night, November 14, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift traffic onto a newly constructed bridge carrying Route 10 over Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The next day, Saturday, November 15, RIDOT will temporarily close a section of Elmwood Avenue to demolish the old Route 10 bridge.

RIDOT updated its demolition plan and will now close both directions of Elmwood Avenue at the Route 10 overpass on Saturday, November 15 to demolish the old bridge which requires a day-long closure of a section of Elmwood Avenue. This plan allows RIDOT to avoid overnight demolition, reducing the impact of this work on nearby residents.

The schedule and overview of the changes is as follows:

Friday, November 14: Beginning at 9 p.m., all lanes on Route 10 will be shifted onto a portion of the newly rebuilt structure, called the Elmwood South Bridge.

Saturday, November 15: From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Elmwood Avenue at the Route 10 overpass will be closed, between McKinley Street and Whitney Street. Local access will be maintained at all times. RIDOT recommends these detours for through traffic:

• Elmwood Avenue Northbound: Use Park Avenue to the Route 10 North on-ramp, then take Exit 1A to Elmwood Avenue. • Elmwood Avenue Southbound: Use the on-ramp to Route 10 North and then take the off-ramp to I-95 South (Exit 1C). At the end of the ramp, drivers will take the next off-ramp (Exit 33A) to Route 10 South and use the off-ramp to Elwood Avenue (Exit 1A).

Daytime lane closures will continue for Elmwood Avenue into the winter for additional demolition activities and prep work for the second phase of bridge construction. RIDOT expects to fully open the new Elmwood Avenue Bridge in summer 2027.

The replacement of this bridge is part of the I-95 15 Bridges project, which is removing 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.