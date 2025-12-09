Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Modification This Week on Route 78 at the Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge in Westerly

RHODE ISLAND, December 9 - This week, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will modify the existing traffic pattern while it continues bridge repairs at the Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge on Route 78 in Westerly. This will require nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday- Saturday nights, December 9-13.

The traffic pattern will be modified in stages. The following is the schedule for this week:

December 9 - All traffic on Route 78 West will shift to the right shoulder.

December 10 - The previously closed on-ramp from Route 91 (Oak Street) to Route 78 West will reopen. All traffic along Route 78 East will shift to the left on the bridge deck.

December 12 – All traffic shifted to the right on Route 78 East.

December 13 – All barrier removed from Route 78 East; all lanes returned to the normal traffic configuration by Sunday morning, December 14.

Built in 1975, the Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge carries Route 78 over Route 91 and crosses railway Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. It carries approximately 17,900 vehicles per day.

The steel and concrete repairs RIDOT is making will extend the service life of the bridge until its scheduled replacement in 2032. The cost of the interim repairs is approximately $600,000 and will be done this winter.

The interim repairs and replacement of the Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks.