Updates for San Juan County residents losing their LifeWise or Regence health plan

Ambetter is working on contract negotiations with health care providers in San Juan County.

If you recently received a notice from LifeWise Health Plan of Washington (LifeWise) or Regence BlueShield (Regence) about needing to pick a new health plan, we understand your frustration. Coordinated Care Corporation, also known as Ambetter CCC, is the remaining health insurer selling individual health plans in San Juan County. People impacted will need to sign up for Ambetter and may need to change their providers.

Ambetter is working on contract negotiations with health care providers in the area and has until Dec. 31, 2025, to complete these agreements. This means people may be signing up for new coverage not knowing if they can see the same provider they had under LifeWise or Regence. You can contact your provider and ask them to consider joining Ambetter’s network.

Our office is monitoring this situation closely and is in regular contact with Ambetter.

Health care provider networks can change at any time during the year, including during open enrollment. State law requires that health insurers have enough providers to meet the needs of the people enrolled in their plans.

Network adequacy means the health insurance plan must:

Currently, Ambetter has an adequate provider network to meet this requirement. As Ambetter’s enrollment changes or grows, we will evaluate their provider network in San Juan County to ensure its network continues to meet state requirements. If we see any concerns, we may require the company to take specific actions to ensure that they can meet the care needs of their customers.

For now, please keep checking the health plan’s provider directory as it will be updated as agreements are reached.