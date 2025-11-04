DC Office of Tax and Revenue Offers Federal Employees and Contractors Temporary Relief from Collection Actions

Currently, there is a text message scam that is occurring in the District of Columbia. Taxpayers are receiving text messages that claim to be from the DC Office of Tax and Revenue asking them to update their banking information. If you get a text message stating it is from DC's Office of Tax and Revenue, please do not reply or click any link and delete it from your device. We will never send unsolicited text messages asking for personal information. If you have any questions, you can contact our Customer Service office at (202) 727-4829 or visit MyTax DC.

Welcome to the newly redesigned website for the Office of Tax and Revenue! Your feedback on the new website is extremely important to us.

When you are finished, please take a few moments to complete a short survey. Thank you in advance!