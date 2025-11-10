The Wideman Company Acquires Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform RealtyMogul from Venture Investors

Transaction Accelerates Opportunities for Real Estate Investors

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wideman Company, alongside strategic investors, proudly announces the acquisition of RealtyMogul, a leading online real estate investment platform whose members have invested over $1.2 Billion of equity into real estate assets valued in excess of $8 Billion.

The Wideman Company is a premiere commercial real estate firm that has a strong track record of opportunistic real estate investing and looks to bring unique, high-quality investment opportunities to RealtyMogul members. The Wideman Company will personally co-invest alongside these investors in every new real estate opportunity listed on the RealtyMogul platform, becoming one of the first in the industry to do so.

“Having previously raised capital on the RealtyMogul platform, I’ve seen firsthand how their customer-centric approach and cutting-edge technology set them apart. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to partner again and introduce compelling, differentiated investment opportunities that I believe will resonate with RealtyMogul’s sophisticated member base,” said Matt Wideman, co-founder of The Wideman Company.

Customers can expect a seamless transition with the continued use of the technology platform, asset management, and client services teams.

Jilliene Helman, co-founder and CEO of RealtyMogul, says, “We built RealtyMogul to make real estate investing more transparent and accessible, and The Wideman Company will accelerate that mission through their expertise. This transaction equips RealtyMogul to further scale the platform, and deliver value to real estate investors. It’s been an honor to serve as CEO, and I’m excited for what The Wideman Company will do next.”

The RealtyMogul team will now operate as part of The Wideman Company.

About The Wideman Company

The Wideman Company, an affiliate of Susquehanna Holdings Ltd., is a cash flow–driven, high-touch real estate investment firm with over 50 years of experience. Through tenant relationship building, strategic market selection, and operational precision, the firm has consistently delivered on its business plans, often working through complex or distressed situations to align financial, operational, and physical components of assets. Its disciplined approach to process improvement in and tactical relationship management has created a track record of extracting value and maximizing financial freedom for investors. Focused on office and industrial assets in fundamentally strong, high-growth markets, The Wideman Company today manages approximately 7 million square feet and $1.2 billion of commercial real estate across the Southeast and Sunbelt states from its Orlando headquarters..

Learn more at Home | The Wideman Company LLC

About RealtyMogul

Founded in 2012, RealtyMogul gives individual investors access to institutional-quality commercial real estate deals in markets across the country. RealtyMogul members can also invest in two Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) – the Income REIT and the Apartment Growth REIT.

RealtyMogul members have collectively invested over $1.2 billion into more than $8 billion of real estate nationwide (since inception and as of October 2025). For more information, visit www.realtymogul.com

