iPost Reports Over 50% Growth in Q3 2025, Driven by Strong Demand Across Gaming, Hospitality, and Enterprise Sectors

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iPost, the leading enterprise email and marketing automation platform built for the gaming, hospitality, publishing and entertainment industries, today announced a 50% year-over-year growth in Q3 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company attributes this record-breaking performance to an expanding customer base, deeper platform adoption, and strategic partnerships with major brands.Throughout the quarter, iPost saw significant increases in new client acquisitions and platform engagement, particularly within the gaming and hospitality markets. Several enterprise customers transitioned to iPost’s flexible, API-driven infrastructure to enhance personalization, compliance, and deliverability at scale.“This milestone reflects the trust our customers place in iPost to deliver results in some of the most competitive and regulated industries,” said Cameron Kane, CEO of iPost. “We’ve focused on building a marketing automation platform that not only meets the complex needs of enterprise marketers but also provides unmatched flexibility and performance. Our growth in Q3 is a testament to the strength of that vision and the dedication of our team.”As iPost continues to accelerate its momentum, the company plans to further expand its capabilities in data-driven segmentation, real-time personalization, and AI-powered campaign optimization in early 2026.For more information about iPost and its marketing automation solutions, visit www.ipost.com About iPostiPost is a leading enterprise email and marketing automation platform built for highly regulated and data-sensitive industries such as gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and financial services. With its flexible architecture, native data integrations, and unmatched customer support, iPost helps marketers create personalized, compliant, and impactful campaigns that drive measurable business growth.

