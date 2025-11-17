TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Provider

TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara

TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner - Iliana Coleman

We are delighted to welcome Iliana Coleman to our team... Her experience will be invaluable in enhancing the quality of care we provide to our patients.” — Dr. Eli Katz

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the addition of Iliana Coleman, PMHNP-BC, to its team of outstanding healthcare professionals. Iliana is a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with extensive experience in both medical and behavioral health settings. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with honors from Chamberlain University in Phoenix, Arizona, and her Master of Science in Nursing also with honors from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. As part of her advanced clinical training, Ms. Coleman has completed rotations at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in acute inpatient psychiatric care and emergency psychiatry, at residential addiction and behavioral health treatment centers, and in the outpatient psychiatric setting, including dual-diagnosis clinics and therapy-based practices.Iliana works with adults experiencing a variety of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, trauma-related issues, and other mood and behavioral health conditions. Her patient-centered philosophy emphasizes respect, integrity, and individualized treatment. She joins the TheraMind team as part of our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, innovative, and compassionate care to the Santa Barbara and Central Coast community."We are delighted to welcome Iliana to our team of medical professionals," said Dr. Eli Katz, Medical Director of TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara. "Her experience in acute inpatient, outpatient and residential behavioral health will be invaluable in enhancing the quality of care we provide to our patients.”"I am excited to join Dr. Katz, Dr. Awerbuch, Dr. Jordan, and the rest of the TheraMind team at the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara. Collaborating with such a talented and dedicated group is very exciting,” said Iliana “and I look forward to contributing to the Center’s mission and to helping our patients achieve optimal mental health."TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara offers a broad range of services, including medication management, TMS, and other advanced psychiatric treatments. The addition of Iliana Coleman, PMHNP-BC, to the team underscores the Center’s dedication to expanding its capabilities and ensuring that patients have access to the best possible mental health care.For more information about the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara and its services, please visit www.theramind-sb.com or contact us at (805)845-4455.About TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara:TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara is a leading California Central Coast outpatient mental health facility dedicated to providing comprehensive and innovative treatment options for individuals experiencing mental health challenges. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to personalized care, the Center strives to improve the mental health and overall well-being of its patients through evidence-based practices and advanced therapeutic modalities.Media Contact:

