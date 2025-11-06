Clearbrief Announces Appointment of Wendell Jisa as Board Chairman

Founder of Reveal and Visionary Legal Tech Entrepreneur Joins Clearbrief to Help Accelerate the Future of Legal Writing Through Trusted AI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearbrief , the leading AI-powered legal writing application for legal-grade accuracy in Word, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendell Jisa, chairman and founding CEO of Reveal, as Board Chairman. Jisa is a pioneering legal technology entrepreneur and founder, recognized as the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year and the 2024 ALM Legal Week Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.“Wendell’s unparalleled commitment to legal innovation and proven ability to scale global technology organizations will elevate our board’s strategic vision,” said Jacqueline Schafer, Founder & CEO of Clearbrief. “We are confident his leadership will accelerate our mission and reinforce our values of integrity, collaboration, creativity, and continuous innovation.”With nearly three decades at the forefront of legal technology and innovation, Wendell Jisa brings a rare blend of vision, operational rigor, and deep domain expertise to Clearbrief. As a successful founder and serial entrepreneur, Wendell has built and scaled companies that redefine how legal teams engage with data, AI, and automation.At Reveal, he architected one of the most comprehensive and advanced AI ecosystems in legal tech, leading strategic acquisitions and the development of groundbreaking tools like ASK and aji. His approach has not only transformed the eDiscovery landscape but has helped shape the broader future of AI in law. Wendell’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding Clearbrief’s next phase of strategic growth and innovation.“Clearbrief is redefining how legal professionals engage with AI, and I’m thrilled to join at such a pivotal time,” said Wendell Jisa. “The company’s vision aligns perfectly with where the industry is heading, and that is towards intelligent, intuitive, and truly transformative technology. I’m honored to support Clearbrief’s mission as Board Chairman and look forward to helping shape the future of legal innovation alongside this talented team.”For more information, visit clearbrief.ai or contact Clearbrief at hello@clearbrief.ai.###About ClearbriefClearbrief is an AI-powered SaaS legal writing platform used by law firms, courts, government agencies, and global in-house legal teams. Clearbrief’s technology integrates directly into Microsoft Word, allowing legal professionals to seamlessly research, verify, and draft documents with unprecedented accuracy.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.