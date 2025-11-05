John Sisk & Son Partners with DroneDeploy to Accelerate Digital Construction Through Aerial Reality Capture

Sisk’s enterprise-scale drone progress mapping streamlines inspections, improves stakeholder coordination and reduces risk across Europe’s most complex projects

By standardising DroneDeploy across our business, we’re equipping our teams with the tools to work smarter, collaborate in real time and make faster decisions driven by accurate data.” — Sarah-Jane Pisciotti, Innovation & Design Director at Sisk

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisk , Ireland’s leading construction and engineering company, active across the UK and Europe, has partnered with DroneDeploy , the leading reality capture platform used on over 3 million sites worldwide, to enhance project delivery across its infrastructure and building portfolio. By adopting DroneDeploy’s reality capture platform, Sisk is enabling faster inspections, higher data accuracy and real-time visibility across 20+ projects in Ireland and the UK.Sisk’s geospatial engineering program has scaled rapidly, from initial pilot projects to a multi-year enterprise agreement covering capture with aerial drones and 360 cameras. The DroneDeploy platform is now used across flagship developments including Dublin’s Glass Bottle project and the Kex Gill road realignment scheme in Yorkshire, empowering teams to capture, analyze and share high-resolution site data for progress tracking, design verification and stakeholder communication.From automated earthworks analysis to aerial progress tracker and logistics planning, Sisk’s use of DroneDeploy has improved project safety and coordination while reducing costs associated with manual surveys and site visits. Unified visual data enables Sisk to align subcontractors, design teams and owners around a single source of truth.“At Sisk, we see digital project delivery as a cornerstone of modern construction. DroneDeploy allows us to capture and interpret site data with a level of speed and accuracy that simply wasn’t possible before. This isn’t just about flying drones, it’s about transforming how we plan, collaborate and deliver projects. By embedding aerial reality capture into our daily operations, for traffic management, lifting operations, logistics and ground work analysis we’re not only improving efficiency and safety, but also reshaping how complex infrastructure and building projects are delivered across Ireland, The UK and Europe,” said Cillian Kelly, Head of Digital Project Delivery at Sisk.“The impact has been transformational,” said Kieran Crowley, Project Director at Sisk. “DroneDeploy gives us a real-time visual record of work in place – across phases, teams and sites. Whether it’s a road project in the UK or a life sciences campus in Ireland, we now have one platform to validate progress and collaborate effectively.”“This partnership is a key pillar of our broader digital construction strategy,” said Sarah-Jane Pisciotti, Innovation & Design Director at Sisk. “Reality capture is no longer experimental, it’s an essential part of the way we drive value for our clients. By standardising DroneDeploy across our business, we’re equipping our teams with the tools to work smarter, collaborate in real time and make faster decisions driven by accurate data. It gives us the confidence to take on more complex projects, knowing we have the visibility and control to deliver them with precision.”“We are proud to support Sisk’s digital transformation and be part of their journey,” said Michael Bernatz, Territory Director, EMEA at DroneDeploy. “Their teams aren’t just adopting reality capture – they’re operationalizing it deliberately across some of the most complex, high-value projects in Europe. From day one, Sisk understood the power of a unified platform to improve communication, reduce risk and move faster without sacrificing quality. What sets them apart is how deeply they’ve integrated DroneDeploy into their workflows, from site logistics and stakeholder reporting to AI-driven progress analysis.”About John Sisk & Son Ltd:Founded in 1859, Sisk is a family-owned international construction and engineering business with operations across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Sisk delivers large-scale, complex projects across sectors including data centers, infrastructure, healthcare, life sciences, and commercial real estate.About DroneDeploy:DroneDeploy powers field teams with robotics and AI. As the only reality capture platform that combines robotic automation, AI agents and a truly unified system, DroneDeploy allows critical industries to operate with speed and confidence.From construction and energy to agriculture, the world’s largest companies use DroneDeploy to simplify field operations, improve safety and make smarter decisions, faster. By combining aerial drones, 360 and fixed cameras, ground robots and proprietary AI, we’re bringing the power of automation and visual intelligence to all stakeholders, from the field to the boardroom.To learn more, visit www.dronedeploy.com , join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X, and check out DroneDeploy Insider to discover use cases, watch virtual events, download playbooks and get to know our team through our content.

