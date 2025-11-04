Global Immigration Partners Global Immigration Partners Announces Enhanced Strategic Advisory Services for U.S. “New Office” L-1A

Leading immigration law firm highlights key strategies for multinational executives and professionals seeking permanent U.S. residency.

We work with clients every day who are surprised to learn how attainable the L-1 to green card process can be with proper planning” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners Explains How the L-1 Visa Process Can Lead to a U.S. Green Card

Global Immigration Partners, PLLC, a leading U.S. immigration law firm specialising in corporate and investor immigration, has released a new educational resource detailing how professionals on L-1 visas can transition to lawful permanent residence (green card) status in the United States.

The L-1 visa, which allows multinational companies to transfer executives, managers, or employees with specialized knowledge to U.S. offices, is widely recognized as one of the most strategic pathways toward a green card. Because it permits dual intent—the ability to hold non-immigrant status while applying for permanent residency—the L-1 visa serves as an effective foundation for long-term relocation planning.

“Many multinational executives view the L-1 visa as temporary, but with the right preparation, it can become a bridge to permanent U.S. residence,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners. “For qualified L-1A visa holders, the EB-1C green card category offers a direct route to residency without the delays of labor certification.”

The firm’s recent blog post, “How the L-1 Visa Can Lead to a U.S. Green Card,” outlines the major steps in this process, including:

Determining eligibility for either the EB-1C (Multinational Manager/Executive) or EB-2/EB-3 employment-based categories.

Filing Form I-140, the immigrant petition, with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Monitoring priority dates through the Department of State’s Visa Bulletin.

Completing either adjustment of status (Form I-485) or consular processing, depending on the applicant’s location.

The resource also highlights the specific advantages of the L-1A → EB-1C pathway, including exemption from the PERM labor certification process and strong overlap between the managerial/executive criteria for both visa types.

“Our goal is to help global businesses and their employees think strategically about immigration,” added Alexander Jovy. “By aligning an L-1 transfer with an eventual EB-1C filing, companies can retain top talent while employees gain a clear path to permanent residency.”

The article further emphasizes that while the process is achievable, it requires precise documentation of corporate relationships, job roles, and international employment history. Global Immigration Partners advises companies and transferees to begin planning early to ensure eligibility and streamline processing.

The full article is now available at https://globalimmigration.com/blog

.

About Global Immigration Partners, PLLC

Global Immigration Partners is a full-service U.S. immigration law firm focused on business, investor, and employment-based immigration. The firm provides strategic guidance to multinational corporations, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking to expand or establish operations in the United States. With decades of combined experience, its attorneys deliver practical, results-driven solutions to complex immigration challenges.

For more information, visit https://globalimmigration.com

.

Media Contact:

Global Immigration Partners, PLLC

Email: info@globalimmigration.com

Phone: +1 (202) 555-0123

Website: https://globalimmigration.com

L1 Visa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.