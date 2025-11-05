Musician and Screenwriter Sarantos Announces New Project, Department of Unseen Affairs

New Screenplay Explores Bureaucracy as the Real Monster in a Genre-Bending Narrative

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-talented creator Sarantos, known for his prolific career as a Recording Academy member and independent musician, has now entered the film industry with his newest screenplay , Department of Unseen Affairs — a darkly funny, emotionally intelligent supernatural dramedy that’s ready to make waves at the American Film Market (AFM) and across the screenwriting community.Described as The Office meets Ghostbusters with the heart of Good Omens, the project centers on a rookie government employee who joins a secret department that manages the paranormal bureaucracy of ghosts, vampires, and monsters — only to unleash a haunting that threatens to unravel the fragile truce between the living and the dead.Sarantos says the idea was born out of his fascination with “the absurd beauty of everyday work — and how people, even monsters, still need purpose.”“I wanted to write something that’s hilarious, human, and just a little terrifying,” says Sarantos. “The Department is a reflection of our world — overworked, underappreciated, and hanging together by caffeine and hope. The monsters just make it more honest.”Department of Unseen Affairs blends supernatural spectacle with biting workplace satire, offering a rich ensemble of characters — from a weary vampire bureaucrat to a witch in HR battling burnout — all trying to keep order in a system that’s literally haunted by its past mistakes.“We’ve all worked in haunted offices,” Sarantos adds with a laugh. “This just makes it official.”The screenplay has already been praised by early readers and festival evaluators for its clever concept, sharp dialogue, and emotional undercurrent. Industry insiders describe it as a “streaming-ready supernatural comedy with real cinematic depth and franchise potential.”Beyond his success as a screenwriter, Sarantos is a plastic surgeon and internationally recognized musician with a long-standing reputation for storytelling through song. His artistic work — across music, literature, and now film — explores themes of identity, empathy, and resilience.“Everything I write, whether it’s a lyric or a script, starts from the same question,” Sarantos explains. “How do ordinary people hold on to their humanity in extraordinary situations? Department of Unseen Affairs just happens to ask that question with vampires, ghosts, and HR policies.”Department of Unseen Affairs is currently being presented to producers and streamers for development consideration following its AFM debut.About Sarantos:Sarantos is an award-winning independent artist, songwriter, author, and screenwriter whose work spans multiple mediums. A proud member of the Recording Academy, he has released over a dozen albums, written hundreds of songs, and continues to explore the boundaries of storytelling through film and music. His creative mission is simple: to entertain, uplift, and spark conversation.For interviews, inquiries, or media requests, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.