Artificial Intelligence Reshapes Global Real Estate Marketing Race

Tampa Bay’s Luna at Marina Pointe is among the first to implement strategic AI-forward marketing initiatives developed by Cotton & Company.

Laurie Andrews, President of Cotton & Company presents: About the “AI and the Future of Real Estate Marketing” Series

AI is changing how people find, understand, and emotionally connect with properties. At Cotton & Company, we’re helping clients stay ahead of that curve — not playing catch-up.” — Laurie Andrews

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence isn’t a passing trend — it’s an infrastructure shift fundamentally redefining visibility, trust, and discovery in luxury real estate. As AI-driven platforms become the new gateway for how buyers explore communities, the marketing strategies that once relied solely on search are evolving into something far more dynamic.According to Laurie Andrews, President of Cotton & Company , a Florida based agency recognized as one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate marketing firms, this transformation marks a pivotal moment for developers and community builders.“The way people find and evaluate properties has changed forever,” Andrews said. “Buyers are beginning to turn to AI platforms as trusted advisors in their search process. Traditional search engines deliver links — but AI delivers answers. That shift completely redefines how visibility is earned and how trust is built.”This release accompanies the third installment in Andrews’ ongoing LinkedIn article series examining the impact of AI on the real estate industry. Through the series, she explores how Artificial Intelligence is influencing discovery, marketing, and buyer behavior — offering insights that help developers, landowners, and marketers navigate this accelerating transformation.“My goal with the series is to educate and guide the industry through this period of transition,” Andrews explained. “AI is changing how people find, understand, and emotionally connect with properties. At Cotton & Company, we’re helping clients stay ahead of that curve — not playing catch-up.”From SEO to AEO: The New Rules of VisibilityFor decades, digital visibility has been shaped by Search Engine Optimization (SEO) — the practice of signaling authority to Google through keywords and backlinks. But AI systems operate differently. They don’t crawl; they interpret. Instead of ranking websites, AI looks for credibility, context, and consistency across a broad range of sources before forming an answer. This shift has given rise to Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) — ensuring that communities and brands are recognized by AI systems as trustworthy authorities.In this new world, the winners are not those who are simply found but those who are understood. The motivations driving luxury buyers remain constant — lifestyle, leisure, connection — but their journey to discovery has changed dramatically. Buyers who once relied on Google or Zillow or Realtor.com are now asking conversational questions to AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini: “I’m looking to move to Sarasota, what new condos should I look at?”Andrews explains that these AI systems no longer provide pages of links. They deliver answers — often featuring only a few trusted sources. “If AI doesn’t know your property exists or doesn’t trust your data, you’re invisible,” she noted. “That’s why visibility in the AI era depends on both emotional storytelling and structured, machine-readable accuracy.”Bridging Storytelling and Machine IntelligenceCotton & Company is re-engineering the marketing framework to bridge human emotion and AI interpretation. By combining traditional branding expertise with data-driven precision, the firm ensures that each community’s narrative resonates with people while also being recognizable to AI as credible and relevant.“Buying a home will always be an emotional decision,” Andrews said. “But today, the path to that emotion runs through technology. We’re helping clients tell their stories in ways that appeal to human aspiration while remaining visible and consistent to AI systems interpreting them.While many firms are racing to adopt AI technology, few understand how it intersects with luxury real estate buyer psychology — a space Cotton & Company has led for four decades. “For years, we’ve translated lifestyle into emotion, emotion into action, and action into results,” Andrews said. “AI doesn’t replace the need for expertise — it magnifies it. The accuracy of what AI delivers depends on how the story is told. Our role is to ensure that story is built right from the start.”Through her ongoing series and Cotton & Company’s leadership, Andrews is helping to redefine how the real estate industry approaches marketing in an AI-powered world — blending human insight and machine intelligence to ensure every community remains both discoverable and desirable.About Cotton & CompanyCotton & Company, headquartered in Stuart, Florida, is a nationally recognized marketing and advertising agency specializing exclusively in luxury real estate. Since 1983, the firm has represented leading developers, homebuilders, and resort communities across the United States and internationally. As president of the firm, Laurie Andrews, leads a team of collaborative marketing professionals who provide strategic planning, branding, creative, digital marketing, and content development designed to connect people to places through inspired storytelling and data-driven insight.For more information or to read Laurie Andrews’ latest article, “ Winning the AI Visibility Race in Luxury Real Estate Marketing ,” visit www.Cottonco.com or follow Laurie Andrews on LinkedIn

