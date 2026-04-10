Kolter Urban Makes Strategic Move to Close Out Final Oceanfront Residences in Fort Lauderdale

Selene Oceanfront Residences Fort Lauderdale Beach

Final release at Selene Oceanfront Residences introduces pricing realignment on remaining developer-owned units

This is a deliberate step to bring the project to a clear and confident conclusion. It allows us to align the remaining residences with current market conditions.” — Ed Jahn, Senior Vice President, Kolter Urban

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolter Urban, one of Florida’s leading luxury condominium developers and the firm behind notable South Florida projects including 100 Las Olas, has initiated the strategic closeout of remaining residences at Selene Oceanfront Residences , marking the final phase of sales at the recently completed oceanfront property.Completed in 2025, Selene is the newest and tallest residential address on Fort Lauderdale Beach , comprising two architecturally distinctive towers designed by Kobi Karp. The 194-residence development represents a significant addition to the area’s evolving luxury condominium landscape, as South Florida’s luxury condominium market continues to attract both domestic and international buyers entering the 2026 cycle. To date, the development is approximately 90% sold, with 17 residences and 5 estate penthouses remaining as it enters its final release phase.With the building now fully delivered and operational, Kolter Urban is transitioning Selene out of its traditional sales cycle and into a defined closeout phase—introducing a structured Final Residential Release and pricing realignment across the remaining developer-owned inventory.As part of this transition, the developer has concluded its exclusive new development sales representation with Douglas Elliman and implemented a more expansive distribution strategy, engaging a select group of top-performing brokers in the Fort Lauderdale market to oversee the final release, including two Douglas Elliman agents.“This is a deliberate step to bring the project to a clear and confident conclusion,” said Ed Jahn, Senior Vice President with Kolter Urban. “It allows us to align the remaining residences with current market conditions while reinforcing and enhancing the advantages of purchasing directly from the developer.”As part of the initiative, select residences are now offered at pricing more closely aligned with Selene’s earliest phases of ownership. The program positions developer-owned residences as a differentiated offering within the building.Remaining residences are move-in ready and include developer-backed features such as warranty coverage, a $20,000 closing credit, and opportunities to secure additional parking—features not typically associated with resale transactions.Located along Fort Lauderdale Beach, Selene offers direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and proximity to Las Olas Boulevard, marinas, and the region’s expanding dining and cultural scene. The property features a full suite of resort-style amenities, including an elevated oceanfront pool deck, fitness center, private social spaces, and concierge services. The closeout phase represents the final opportunity to purchase a new, developer-direct residence within Selene as the project reaches full completion, concluding the development’s transition from new construction offering to fully realized oceanfront community.For more information, visit SeleneFortLauderdale.com or contact the on-site sales gallery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.