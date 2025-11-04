Grow Light Market Boosted by Signify (14%), Fluence, OSRAM to USD 8.3 Billion | Fact.MR Report

Grow light market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2025 to USD 8.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global grow light market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 8.3 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.Rising adoption of controlled environment agriculture, vertical farming, and commercial greenhouses continues to strengthen market momentum. Grow lights enable growers to cultivate crops year-round with optimized light spectrums, supporting higher yields and reduced dependence on natural light sources.❇️Key Market Insights at a Glance:🔵Market Value (2025): USD 4.2 billion🔵Forecast Value (2035): USD 8.3 billion🔵CAGR (2025–2035): 7.0%🔵Dominant Technology: LED (~78% share)🔵Leading Application Segment: Indoor vertical farms (~41% share)🔵Key Growth Regions: North America, Europe, Asia PacificTo Access the Complete Data Tables & in-depth Insights, Request a Discount on this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7194 ❇️Five Forces Driving Market Growth:🔵Rising Demand for Precision Agriculture: Grow lights enable weather-independent cultivation in controlled environments.🔵Technological Advancements: Innovations in LED efficiency, smart controls, and spectrum customization fuel market adoption.🔵Focus on Food Security and Sustainability: Governments and private sectors invest in indoor farming to address resource scarcity.🔵Energy-Efficient Solutions: New LED grow lights cut energy costs while improving output and lifespan.🔵xpansion of Vertical Farming: Increasing global investment in vertical and indoor farms enhances growth opportunities.❇️Regional Outlook:🔵North America – Mature market supported by advanced ag-tech infrastructure and high adoption of LED systems in greenhouses and vertical farms. Growth driven by innovation and strong investment in food production sustainability.🔵Europe – Robust greenhouse sector with a focus on energy-efficient lighting. Regulatory support and sustainability initiatives continue to drive steady market growth.🔵Asia Pacific – Fastest-growing region due to rising urban farming, demand for fresh produce, and government-backed agricultural modernization. Expected to register the highest CAGR globally.🔵Latin America – Emerging adoption of indoor and greenhouse farming, with increasing awareness and investment in ag-tech solutions.🔵Middle East & Africa – Growing interest in controlled environment agriculture to overcome harsh climates and limited arable land. Investments in food security are fueling steady growth.❇️Competitive Landscape:Leading players in the global grow light market include Signify, Fluence Bioengineering, ams OSRAM, Gavita, Valoya, and Heliospectra.These companies focus on LED spectrum optimization, IoT-based light control systems, and high-efficiency solutions tailored for vertical farming and greenhouse cultivation.Purchase Full Report for In-Depth Insights: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7194 ❇️Market Outlook & Strategic Insights:The grow light market will continue benefiting from the global expansion of vertical farming and greenhouse-based food production. Manufacturers focusing on high-efficiency LEDs, automated lighting systems, and region-specific spectral solutions will gain a competitive edge.Asia Pacific, in particular, is poised for rapid acceleration as technological investments and sustainability initiatives rise across emerging economies.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Lighting Fixture Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/lighting-fixture-market Light Sensor Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/light-sensor-market Light Towers Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/2477/light-towers-market Light Tower Rental Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/light-tower-rental-market Editor’s Note:Fact.MR is a leading global market research and consulting firm, known for delivering actionable insights across industries. Our study on the Grow Light Market integrates technology assessment, clinical trends, and regional insights to provide strategic intelligence for healthcare stakeholders. As innovation accelerates in vascular access technologies, Fact.MR continues to guide market participants in capturing opportunities and navigating challenges in this rapidly advancing field❇️About Fact.MR:Fact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm providing data-driven insights, forecasts, and strategic guidance across industries including agriculture technology, lighting solutions, and sustainable farming.❇️Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232Email: sales@factmr.com

